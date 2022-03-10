If you've been trying to decide which anti-malware tool is best for your needs, you've come to the right place. This resource summarizes two of the top anti-malware solutions: Malwarebytes and ESET.

Before we jump into it, let’s go over what anti-malware solutions do. These products help users protect their operations by monitoring their data for potential issues. In doing so, the tools identify threats that can lead to further problems, such as ransomware viruses and other dangers. By utilizing anti-malware solutions, users can rest easy knowing that the data transferred between their networks are monitored to protect their organizations.

Now, let’s look at some of the features to look for in an anti-malware tool and see how Malwarebytes and ESET stack up in comparison.

Which has better monitoring and detection?

Malwarebytes provides its users with health and suspicious activity monitoring as a part of its Malwarebytes Endpoint Detection and Response. Through the use of machine-learning models, cloud-based analysis, and suspicious activity detection, it monitors aspects of user systems, including their network activity, registry and file system. A nice aspect of this monitoring is how it is easily communicated to users, providing them with context about each detection under its Suspicious Activity screen to determine the severity of the activity for themselves. Users can also customize their settings for scheduled scans and fine-tune them for their specific needs. This solution can even monitor apps that get installed unintentionally on users’ gadgets. However, this feature is only available for Chromebooks and Androids.

ESET identifies threats before they materialize, with the ESET Enterprise Inspector. This tool performs checks for potential risks daily. Of course, some viruses can be tricky, so ESET’s Exploit blocker also identifies and blocks any viruses that are explicitly designed to pass by undetected.

Another nice perk of ESET’s monitoring is its efficiency with performing system scans. Its Cloud-Powered Scanning tool whitelists safe files and excludes them from future scans, saving time and energy. And after scans, users can receive reports that provide clear information about detected anomalies and suggestions on ways to proceed should the anomaly be considered a significant threat.

Which has better sandboxing?

Sandboxing is commonly used by these tools to isolate suspicious files. For example, Malwarebytes has a Sandbox Analysis feature, where users can drag and drop files for upload. From there, they can receive a report on the item uploaded that will describe the analysis results and help them determine whether their file is malicious. The information included within the analysis report consists of the file’s MD5 hash value, SHA256 hash value, the file type and size, upload location, upload date and more. Finally, the system also provides its determination on whether the file app is safe.

ESET’s cloud-based sandbox — ESET Dynamic Threat Defense (EDTD) — provides behavioral malware protection. With automated monitoring and machine learning, the sandbox’s multiple sensor types can pick up on potential risks within files. It begins this process by comparing the file sample against known malware samples. By conducting this comparison with three machine learning models, it can distinguish any possible similarities that may be cause for concern. The tool then performs tests simulating user behavior and comparing the file sample’s behavior with the behavior of the malware samples using deep learning. Finally, the file is analyzed by its scanning engine, and users are provided with a final calculated result from the sandboxing process.

Which has better malware removal?

In addition to detecting and providing security against malware, anti-malware solutions can save users time by automatically removing threats for them. Malwarebytes removes dangers, including spyware, viruses and other pesky threats that find their way onto a system. Of course, their capacity for removal may depend on the type of gadget they’re applied to. For example, adware and malware can be detected and removed from Android devices, and the Malwarebytes free version can remove malware and viruses from both Macs and PCs. In addition, a nice feature of Malwarebytes is its ability to remove viruses from devices that were present before the solution was even installed, with its Remediation Tool.

ESET simplifies the malware removal process based on the needs of the user. For instance, it can protect devices from unknown file storage media tools like USBs and CDs with its Removable Media control so that they can’t copy the user’s information.

Additional stand-alone malware removal tools can be found online to clean up specific cases of infection. Common uninstallers include the ESET AV Remover tool for removing previously installed antivirus software on your system, the ESET Online Scanner tool for removing malware from PC through a web browser and the ESET SysRescue Live tool for removing threats from infected files.

The final verdict

As is the case with many tool comparisons, the final verdict of a winner is unclear, since such determination is subjective and based on your requirements. Determining the best solution depends on what you need from a solution and which features would be most beneficial.

For example, maybe you’d feel more protected by ESET’s sandbox sample comparison method, or perhaps you’d appreciate Malwarebytes removal of preexisting viruses on your device. It’s also important to consider the features your system can utilize, as Malwarebytes and ESET offer some products and features that may be specific for certain types of devices. When choosing a solution, be sure to pay attention to product tier levels as well, as you consider the plan and features that are best for your organization.

This article was written by Madeline Clarke.