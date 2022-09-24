From MySQL and MongoDB to regression modeling, this training course bundle covers it all.

From sales revenues to financial predictions, data plays a pivotal role in every industry. If you want to stand out in the job market, learning how to work with data is a smart move — and the Database Administration Super Bundle is a great place to start.

Data skills have always been useful but they are now more valuable than ever. According to Salary.com, the average yearly pay for database admins right now is $97,841. Even if you don’t want to become a specialist, putting database admin knowledge on your résumé is a good way to stand out from the crowd and climb the career ladder.

This bundle provides the ideal starting point, with over 87 hours of video tutorials. Through concise lessons, you discover how to build, configure, and manage databases with MySQL and MongoDB. You also discover how to host data in the cloud with Microsoft SQL Server and Informatica, and crunch the numbers with Minitab and Tableau. The training even dives into the specifics of regression modeling.

