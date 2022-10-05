You can’t get an education like this from Prime Day

This massive lifetime subscription bundle will help you continue your professional development.

With Prime Day just around the corner, everybody’s eager to save some money on all kinds of interesting things. But you won’t find anything on Prime Day to invest in yourself and your professional development. That’s part of what makes our Deal Days event a little different: We’re not just selling stuff, we’re also helping you learn new skills and raise your earning potential.

With special deals on curated bundles like The Mega Lifetime Bundle, you can get a range of beneficial products for a single price.

With an Infosec4TC Platinum Membership, you’ll have access to training materials for more than 90 leading certification exams. If you want to work in cybersecurity, this is one of the most complete training centers you’ll find online.

With Stone River eLearning, you’ll also get more than 800 courses on topics as diverse as web and mobile programming, web design, game app creation, 3D animation and much more.

Finally, StackSkills Unlimited offers another learning library of more than 1,000 courses, with more added every month. No matter what you want to spend a little time learning, this massive collection of resources will have you covered.

This Prime Day season, invest in yourself.

