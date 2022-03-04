An extensive list of keyboard shortcuts is available for online versions of Outlook. Users who take advantage of these shortcuts will be more efficient and productive.

Cloud computing and working remotely are facts of life in today’s business environment. In many cases, remote work requires access to virtual machines and productivity applications like Microsoft 365 through the internet and a web browser. In these situations, keyboard shortcuts can help users navigate applications like Outlook effectively and efficiently.

Outlook on the web and Outlook.com both allow users to choose which set of keyboard shortcut commands they wish to use: Outlook, Google Mail or Yahoo Mail. This provides users with the flexibility to treat all email, regardless of source, with one set of commands. The following list of keyboard shortcut commands will focus on Outlook on the web and Outlook.com.

Keyboard shortcuts for Outlook on the web

To change keyboard shortcut settings in the latest version of Outlook.com and Outlook on the web, log in to one of those services and select Settings (gear icon) | View All Outlook Settings | General | Accessibility. Under Keyboard Shortcuts, shown in Figure A, select your preferred set of keyboard shortcuts or turn off keyboard shortcuts completely.

Figure A

When you are satisfied with your choice, exit out of the Settings screen.

Some of the more frequently used keyboard shortcuts for Outlook on the web and Outlook.com are shown in Table A.

Table A

Description Shortcut Create a new message or calendar event N Open selected message in a new window Shift+Enter Move message to the Archive folder E Delete message or item Delete Forward message Ctrl+Shift+F or Shift+F Go to calendar Ctrl+Shift+2 Select the Reply All option Ctrl+Shift+R or Shift+R Reply to email message Ctrl+R or R Send email message Ctrl+Enter Use search Alt+Q

Text editing and format keyboard shortcuts (Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, etc.) are the same for all Windows and Microsoft products and should be familiar to most users already, so we won’t list them here.

However, the keyboard shortcuts commonly used in the reading list for email and messages may not be as familiar. Table B list some of the more frequently used keyboard shortcuts used in the reading list of Outlook for the web or Outlook.com.

Table B

Description Shortcut Delete selected message Delete Mark the selected conversation or message as read. Ctrl+Q or Q Mark the selected conversation or message as unread. Ctrl+U or U Permanently delete the selected message or item. Shift+Delete Flag a message or mark a flagged message as complete. Insert Cancel a search Esc

Table C lists keyboard shortcuts frequently used when reading a message, email or conversation in Outlook for the web or Outlook.com.

Table C

Description Shortcut Close a new message Esc Create a new message N Forward a selected message Ctrl+Shift+F or Shift+F Go to the bottom of a conversation or message End or Ctrl+End Go to the top of a conversation or message Home or Ctrl+Home Move down one page for conversations or messages of two or more pages Page down Move up one page for conversations or messages of two or more pages Page up Reply to the selected message Ctrl+R or R Reply to the sender and all recipients of the selected message Ctrl+Shift+R or Shift+R Send a message Ctrl+Enter

The Calendar is a vital part of Outlook and has its own set of helpful keyboard shortcuts, as shown in Table D.

Table D

Description Shortcut Create a new calendar item N Delete the selected item Delete Go to the calendar Ctrl+Shift+2 Go to the next time period Shift+Right arrow key Go to the previous time period Shift+Left arrow key Go to today Shift+Alt+Y Move to a different region in the calendar Ctrl+F6 Move to the next event or area in the current view Tab key Move to a previous event or area in the current view Shift+Tab Open the selected item Enter Switch to Day view Shift+Alt+1 Switch to full Week view Shift+Alt+3 Switch to Month view Shift+Alt+4 Switch to Work week view Shift+Alt+2