Cloud computing and working remotely are facts of life in today’s business environment. In many cases, remote work requires access to virtual machines and productivity applications like Microsoft 365 through the internet and a web browser. In these situations, keyboard shortcuts can help users navigate applications like Outlook effectively and efficiently.

Outlook on the web and Outlook.com both allow users to choose which set of keyboard shortcut commands they wish to use: Outlook, Google Mail or Yahoo Mail. This provides users with the flexibility to treat all email, regardless of source, with one set of commands. The following list of keyboard shortcut commands will focus on Outlook on the web and Outlook.com.

Keyboard shortcuts for Outlook on the web

To change keyboard shortcut settings in the latest version of Outlook.com and Outlook on the web, log in to one of those services and select Settings (gear icon) | View All Outlook Settings | General | Accessibility. Under Keyboard Shortcuts, shown in Figure A, select your preferred set of keyboard shortcuts or turn off keyboard shortcuts completely.

Figure A

When you are satisfied with your choice, exit out of the Settings screen.

Some of the more frequently used keyboard shortcuts for Outlook on the web and Outlook.com are shown in Table A.

Table A

DescriptionShortcut
Create a new message or calendar eventN
Open selected message in a new windowShift+Enter
Move message to the Archive folderE
Delete message or itemDelete
Forward messageCtrl+Shift+F or Shift+F
Go to calendarCtrl+Shift+2
Select the Reply All optionCtrl+Shift+R or Shift+R
Reply to email messageCtrl+R or R
Send email messageCtrl+Enter
Use searchAlt+Q

Text editing and format keyboard shortcuts (Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, etc.) are the same for all Windows and Microsoft products and should be familiar to most users already, so we won’t list them here.

However, the keyboard shortcuts commonly used in the reading list for email and messages may not be as familiar. Table B list some of the more frequently used keyboard shortcuts used in the reading list of Outlook for the web or Outlook.com.

Table B

DescriptionShortcut
Delete selected messageDelete
Mark the selected conversation or message as read.Ctrl+Q or Q
Mark the selected conversation or message as unread.Ctrl+U or U
Permanently delete the selected message or item.Shift+Delete
Flag a message or mark a flagged message as complete.Insert
Cancel a searchEsc

Table C lists keyboard shortcuts frequently used when reading a message, email or conversation in Outlook for the web or Outlook.com.

Table C

DescriptionShortcut
Close a new messageEsc
Create a new messageN
Forward a selected messageCtrl+Shift+F or Shift+F
Go to the bottom of a conversation or messageEnd or Ctrl+End
Go to the top of a conversation or messageHome or Ctrl+Home
Move down one page for conversations or messages of two or more pagesPage down
Move up one page for conversations or messages of two or more pagesPage up
Reply to the selected messageCtrl+R or R
Reply to the sender and all recipients of the selected messageCtrl+Shift+R or Shift+R
Send a messageCtrl+Enter

The Calendar is a vital part of Outlook and has its own set of helpful keyboard shortcuts, as shown in Table D.

Table D

DescriptionShortcut
Create a new calendar itemN
Delete the selected itemDelete
Go to the calendarCtrl+Shift+2
Go to the next time periodShift+Right arrow key
Go to the previous time periodShift+Left arrow key
Go to todayShift+Alt+Y
Move to a different region in the calendarCtrl+F6
Move to the next event or area in the current viewTab key
Move to a previous event or area in the current viewShift+Tab
Open the selected itemEnter
Switch to Day viewShift+Alt+1
Switch to full Week viewShift+Alt+3
Switch to Month viewShift+Alt+4
Switch to Work week viewShift+Alt+2