Get Microsoft Office Pro Plus and become an Excel expert for one price

TL;DR: Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 for Windows and develop your Excel mastery for one low price of just $59.99.

When it comes to office software, Microsoft Office reigns supreme. Whether you’re in sales or IT, Office has valuable resources to help you do your job better. However, if your company hasn’t provided Microsoft Office product access, you may have never made the splurge for a Microsoft Office license. If you’re interested, though, now is the time to do it.

For a limited time, we’re offering a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 for Windows and The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Master Class Bundle together for a single price. That means you’ll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for life.

With a newly designed interface and intuitive tools, Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 is optimized to work as well for designers as it does for data analysts. Everything is customizable to your needs and preferences. With the ribbon-based user interface, you can easily access all of the available features, tools and customizations across programs, making it easier than ever to work on complex projects.

With The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Master Class Bundle, you’ll get two courses (100+ hours) to help you master Office’s flagship program, Excel, taught by Udemy’s number-one selling instructor, Chris Haroun. With his instruction — rated 4.5 out of five stars — you’ll familiarize yourself with basics like how to perform calculations, manage workbooks, and use basic functions and formulas, as well as more complex operations like generating data visualizations, creating PivotTables and automating tasks with macros and VBA. You’ll even be able to set up subroutines, create your own functions and program in Excel.

Overhaul your workflow with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2021 for Windows plus The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Master Class Bundle, all for just $59.99 (regularly priced at $1,898).

Prices are subject to change.