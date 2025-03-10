Best overall free personal CRM tool: HubSpot

Personal customer relationship management (CRM) software helps individual users organize, manage, and track their contacts, schedules, and communications. These platforms possess features like a centralized contact database, calendar integrations, cadence reminders, and meeting scheduling.

The best personal CRM offers these features for free or at an affordable price. Platforms like HubSpot, Notion, and ClickUp have free options with robust CRM, contact management, and customization features. Pipedrive and monday CRM, on the other hand, work best for individuals seeking a more basic solution.

Top personal CRM software comparison

The top personal CRMs allow you to group contacts, sync the system with your calendar, and set cadence reminders for tasks and appointments. As a result, you can easily maintain personal relationships, remember important events, and reconnect with your contacts at the right time.

Our rating (out of 5) Starting price* Contact grouping Calendar sync Cadence reminders

Visit HubSpot CRM

4.73 Free or $15 per user per month Yes Paid plans Yes

Visit Pipedrive

4.67 $14 per user per month Yes Yes Yes

Visit Monday CRM 4.46 $12 per user per month (3-user minimum) Yes Higher tiers Yes

Visit Notion

4.43 Free or $10 per user per month Yes Yes Yes

Visit ClickUp 4.37 Free or $7 per user per month Yes Yes Yes *Price when billed annually.

HubSpot: Best overall free personal CRM tool Overall rating: 4.73/5 Pricing: 4.31/5 General features: 4.9/5 Ease of use: 5/5 Support: 4.38/5 Expert score: 4.38/5 HubSpot CRM is a powerful AI-powered platform that offers modules for managing sales, marketing, customer service, operations, content, and commerce processes. Users who need a personal CRM can leverage its robust contact management, appointment scheduling, and note-taking capabilities. It also allows you to set communication cadences via email, phone calls, Facebook Messenger, and Slack. SEE: 9 Best Free CRM Software Why I chose HubSpot HubSpot is the best free personal CRM for individuals looking for a platform that offers contact management, meeting scheduling, document storage, and communications at no cost. Its free tools include email templates, scheduling, Facebook Messenger and Slack integrations, and email reply tracking. Paid tiers allow you to access more advanced features, like a task calendar sync, task automation, calling minutes, and contact grouping. HubSpot CRM is packed with features designed mainly for sales and marketing automation. Plus, a huge price gap exists between its lower and higher tiers. If you want a more basic personal CRM that doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, I recommend Pipedrive or Notion. For more information, read the full HubSpot review. HubSpot Sales Hub Pricing Free Tools: $0 for two users, with contact management, document storage, meeting and email scheduling, and App Marketplace integrations.

$0 for two users, with contact management, document storage, meeting and email scheduling, and App Marketplace integrations. Sales Hub Starter: $15/user/month, billed annually, or $20 when billed monthly. This includes all the free tools, automated tasks and notifications, calling minutes, and task calendar sync.

$15/user/month, billed annually, or $20 when billed monthly. This includes all the free tools, automated tasks and notifications, calling minutes, and task calendar sync. Sales Hub Professional: $90/user/month, billed annually, or $100 when billed monthly. This plan includes everything in the Sales Hub Starter, plus data duplicate management, an AI meeting assistant, email frequency controls, and contact record linking.

$90/user/month, billed annually, or $100 when billed monthly. This plan includes everything in the Sales Hub Starter, plus data duplicate management, an AI meeting assistant, email frequency controls, and contact record linking. Sales Hub Enterprise: $150/user/month, billed annually. This plan includes everything in the Sales Hub Professional, plus storage for sensitive data and single sign-on. Visit HubSpot

Features

Contact management: Manage your personal contacts, link related records, and attach notes to each contact record.

Manage your personal contacts, link related records, and attach notes to each contact record. Meeting scheduler: Automatically book meetings with your personal contacts and sync appointment schedules with your Google or Office 365 calendar.

Automatically book meetings with your personal contacts and sync appointment schedules with your Google or Office 365 calendar. Multichannel communications: HubSpot CRM allows you to reach out to your contacts via email, Facebook Messenger, Slack, and phone.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Robust free plan with meeting scheduler and document storage

Contact limit of up to 15 million

Simple and intuitive interface Huge price gap between lower and higher tiers

Calendar sync is available only in paid plans

Contact relationship linking is gated in higher tiers

Pipedrive: Best for visualizing personal timelines Overall rating: 4.67/5 Pricing: 4.38/5 General features: 4.72/5 Ease of use: 5/5 Support: 4.38/5 Expert score: 4.19/5 Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM that individuals can leverage to organize and grow their personal networks. It allows you to sync your address book, email, and calendar so you can easily keep track of meeting cadences. In addition to its robust contact management features, it includes systematized to-do lists, collated note-taking features, and appointment reminders. SEE: 10 Best CRM Software for 2025 Why I chose Pipedrive Pipedrive’s basic CRM features and simple interface make contact organization and activity tracking a breeze. Its drag-and-drop functionality makes it easy for users to customize visual contact timelines. Plus, it allows you to automate follow-up emails and recurring reminders for appointments, daily tasks, and personal regimes. However, to access its document and project management tools, you must pay add-on fees or subscribe to higher tiers. Pipedrive is a great option if you’re looking for a simple personal CRM, but some advanced tools are more expensive than those offered by other providers. If you want more affordable appointment scheduling, calendar sync, and document management tools, try HubSpot CRM. For more, head over to my detailed Pipedrive review. Pricing Essential: $14/user/month, billed annually, or $24 when billed monthly. This includes customizable visual pipelines and dashboards, contact management, file attachments, and activity reminder notifications.

$14/user/month, billed annually, or $24 when billed monthly. This includes customizable visual pipelines and dashboards, contact management, file attachments, and activity reminder notifications. Advanced: $39/user/month, billed annually, or $49 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Essential plan, plus two-way email sync, customizable email templates, email scheduling, and automation.

$39/user/month, billed annually, or $49 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Essential plan, plus two-way email sync, customizable email templates, email scheduling, and automation. Professional: $49/user/month, billed annually, or $69 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Advanced plan, plus multiple email accounts sync, document management, and unlimited scheduling links.

$49/user/month, billed annually, or $69 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Advanced plan, plus multiple email accounts sync, document management, and unlimited scheduling links. Power: $64/user/month, billed annually, or $79 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Professional plan, plus project management and phone support.Enterprise: $99/user/month, billed annually, or $129 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Power plan, plus security settings and the highest feature limits. Visit Pipedrive

Features

Visual contacts timeline: Pipedrive lets you drag and drop reminders, events, meetings, and goals into a visual contacts timeline for easier task organization.

Pipedrive lets you drag and drop reminders, events, meetings, and goals into a visual contacts timeline for easier task organization. Meeting scheduler: Use Pipedrive’s scheduling tool to sync your calendars, share your availability, and schedule emails, video calls, and appointments.

Use Pipedrive’s scheduling tool to sync your calendars, share your availability, and schedule emails, video calls, and appointments. Smart Docs: Centralize your document management process, send trackable files, auto-fill documents with data from Pipedrive records, and sign documents electronically.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Simple interface with Kanban-style drag-and-drop interface

Offers tools for tracking and planning contact activities

Centralized note-taking and to-do lists No free plan

Entry-level plan has no meeting scheduling and automation capabilities

Document and project management tools are locked in with higher tiers

monday CRM: Best personal CRM for task and time tracking Overall rating: 4.46/5 Pricing: 3.88/5 General features: 4.61/5 Ease of use: 4.5/5 Support: 4.69/5 Expert score: 4.25/5 monday CRM is a highly customizable platform that enables users to manage personal contacts and tasks from a visual pipeline. It also offers features for logging notes and ideas, such as digital whiteboards and embedded files. Its intuitive interface and no-code automation make it easy for anyone to learn, navigate, and use. Why I chose monday CRM monday CRM offers over 200 templates you can customize for your personal use, including those for contact, task, or project management. You can use its dashboards as a pipeline for personal tasks, goals, and appointments. It also has a unique column for logging the time to complete each task. Moreover, you can receive automated reminders for each item in your pipeline to ensure that nothing slips through the cracks. While monday CRM is an intuitive tool for managing tasks, it comes with a three-user minimum requirement that could make it more costly than other providers. If you want a more cost-effective alternative for individual users, try HubSpot CRM or ClickUp. Check out our monday CRM review to learn more. Pricing* Basic: $12/user/month, billed annually, or $15 when billed monthly. This includes unlimited contacts, 5GB file storage, templates for contact management, and activity logs.

$12/user/month, billed annually, or $15 when billed monthly. This includes unlimited contacts, 5GB file storage, templates for contact management, and activity logs. Standard: $17/user/month, billed annually, or $20 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Basic plan, plus 20GB of file storage, AI tools, two-way email integration, and automations.

$17/user/month, billed annually, or $20 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Basic plan, plus 20GB of file storage, AI tools, two-way email integration, and automations. Pro: $28/user/month, billed annually, or $33 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Standard plan, plus 100GB file storage, email templates, calendar integration, and task time tracking.

$28/user/month, billed annually, or $33 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Standard plan, plus 100GB file storage, email templates, calendar integration, and task time tracking. Enterprise: Contact the provider for a custom quote. This plan includes everything in the Pro plan, plus 1,000GB file storage, duplicate data warning, content directory, and client projects. *Requires a minimum of three users. Visit Monday

Features

Unlimited contact database: Store unlimited contacts in monday CRM’s database and log activities, tasks, calls, and meetings associated with each contact record.

Store unlimited contacts in monday CRM’s database and log activities, tasks, calls, and meetings associated with each contact record. Automation center: Build workflows and automate reminders for task deadlines, emails, and appointments using monday CRM’s ready-made automations.

Build workflows and automate reminders for task deadlines, emails, and appointments using monday CRM’s ready-made automations. Monday AI: Leverage AI to generate and edit email messages, replies, subject lines, and email templates to save time and effort.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Highly Intuitive interface with drag-and-drop functionality

Unlimited contacts and customizable pipelines

Over 200 templates for managing various tasks and projects No free plan, and has a three-user minimum requirement

Basic plan has no email integration

Calendar sync and time tracking are locked in higher tiers

Notion: Best for designing personal project databases Overall rating: 4.43/5 Pricing: 4.5/5 General features: 4.56/5 Ease of use: 4.6/5 Support: 3.63/5 Expert score: 3.81/5 Notion is a project workspace that freelancers and individuals can customize into a personal CRM. It offers over a hundred templates for tracking personal information, business data, and project timelines. This platform also has multiple data viewing options, including timelines, boards, and calendars. Its other features include to-do lists, notes, task tracking, goal tracking, and a website builder. Why I chose Notion With Notion, you can access a robust set of project and task management tools, including a centralized database for project documentation and knowledge. You can use its workspace to track and store various personal data, including notes, vacation details, journal entries, and job applications. Plus, its drag-and-drop functionality makes organizing data blocks and building workflows quick and easy. Out of all the providers on this list, Notion is the one that is tailored for personal use. However, it offers limited built-in communication and AI capabilities. If you want a platform that comes out of the box with these features, subscribe to HubSpot CRM or Pipedrive. Pricing Free: $0 for one user with unlimited pages and blocks, 5MB file uploads, Notion Calendar, subtasks, and basic automations.

$0 for one user with unlimited pages and blocks, 5MB file uploads, Notion Calendar, subtasks, and basic automations. Plus: $10/user/month, billed annually, or $12 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Free plan, plus custom automation and unlimited file upload, charts, and synced databases.

$10/user/month, billed annually, or $12 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Free plan, plus custom automation and unlimited file upload, charts, and synced databases. Business: $15/user/month, billed annually, or $18 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Plus plan, plus single sign-on and the ability to export workspaces as PDFs.

$15/user/month, billed annually, or $18 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Plus plan, plus single sign-on and the ability to export workspaces as PDFs. Enterprise: Contact the provider for a custom quote. This includes everything in the Business plan, plus advanced workspace security controls and admin content search. Visit Notion

Features

Wikis: Centralize all your knowledge and documentation in one organized repository with features for syncing updates and linking related documents.

Centralize all your knowledge and documentation in one organized repository with features for syncing updates and linking related documents. Project workspaces: Customize Notion’s connected workspaces and use them for managing projects, tasks, checklists, timelines, and databases.

Customize Notion’s connected workspaces and use them for managing projects, tasks, checklists, timelines, and databases. Notion AI: Use Notion’s AI tools to power database searches, generate documents, get insights from PDFs and images, and access GPT-4 and Claude.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Project database allows unlimited file uploads

Over 160 personal CRM templates

View data using timelines, boards, and calendars AI tools require an add-on fee

Complicated customization processes

Communication feature is limited to Slack

ClickUp: Best customizable personal CRM Overall rating: 4.37/5 Pricing: 4.5/5 General features: 4.72/5 Ease of use: 3/5 Support: 5/5 Expert score: 4.13/5 ClickUp is a complete work management system you can customize to fit any personal or business need. This platform is built on centralized workspaces that you can use to manage anything from mundane day-to-day tasks to large-scale projects. It also offers over 70 templates for various personal uses, including contact management, daily action plans, bucket lists, holiday planners, travel itineraries, and home projects. SEE: 5 Best CRM With Project Management Why I chose ClickUp ClickUp offers deep customizations for its workspaces, data views, task labels, dashboards, and reminders. It also offers unlimited tasks, file storage, custom views, and automation. You can make your workspace as simple or complex as you want. In addition, it has free and cost-scalable plans, making it ideal for individual users or freelancers looking for an affordable personal CRM. ClickUp is not a traditional CRM, and its multiple customization options might disadvantage users who prefer a simpler platform. Try HubSpot CRM or Pipedrive if you want a general-use CRM with little to no learning curve. Want to know more? Read our full ClickUp review. Pricing Free Forever: $0 for unlimited users, with 100MB storage, whiteboards, docs, automations, and unlimited tasks and custom views.

$0 for unlimited users, with 100MB storage, whiteboards, docs, automations, and unlimited tasks and custom views. Unlimited: $7/user/month, billed annually, or $10 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Free Forever plan, plus email integration, time tracking, goals, and unlimited storage, integrations, and dashboards.

$7/user/month, billed annually, or $10 when billed monthly. This includes everything in the Free Forever plan, plus email integration, time tracking, goals, and unlimited storage, integrations, and dashboards. Business: $12/user/month, billed annually ($19/user/month, billed monthly). This includes everything in the Unlimited plan, plus Google single sign-on, advanced automations, timelines, mind maps, and granular time estimates.

$12/user/month, billed annually ($19/user/month, billed monthly). This includes everything in the Unlimited plan, plus Google single sign-on, advanced automations, timelines, mind maps, and granular time estimates. Enterprise: Contact the provider for a custom quote. This includes everything in the Business plan, plus white labeling, team sharing for workspaces, and advanced customizations and permissions. Visit ClickUp

Features

Customizable views: Visualize your daily, weekly, or monthly tasks using ClickUp’s customizable list, board, and calendar views.

Visualize your daily, weekly, or monthly tasks using ClickUp’s customizable list, board, and calendar views. Pre-built automations: Save time by automating routine tasks using pre-built or customized workflows and task statuses.

Save time by automating routine tasks using pre-built or customized workflows and task statuses. Performance monitoring: Track and analyze your progress across personal projects, money earned, and time spent on tasks using ClickUp’s productivity dashboard widgets.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Completely customizable work management system

Free plan allows unlimited tasks and custom views

Offers cost-scalable plans Steep learning curve for customization and navigation

No phone and social media integrations

Lacks built-in meeting scheduling feature

What is a personal CRM?

A personal customer relationship management software is a platform that lets individuals, solopreneurs, and freelancers maintain relationships with their networks. It offers useful features like contact management, a contact database, activity tracking, meeting scheduling, cadence reminders, and note-taking. These key features help users stay on top of their day-to-day tasks and maintain communication with personal contacts.

Benefits of personal CRM tools

Sometimes, you forget to return a call or a message, fail to send greetings on a special occasion, and even miss meetings despite having phone reminders. With the help of personal CRM apps, you can ensure you don’t miss important milestones and appointments. There are four quick benefits of using a personal CRM app.

Organized personal contacts: With a CRM, you can keep all your contact records in a central database.

With a CRM, you can keep all your contact records in a central database. Streamlined communication: Set reminders for a meeting or automate emails and other communications to stay connected promptly.

Set reminders for a meeting or automate emails and other communications to stay connected promptly. Better work-life balance: Sync your personal CRM with your calendar to stay on top of important dates, events, and occasions.

Sync your personal CRM with your calendar to stay on top of important dates, events, and occasions. Improved personal relationships: Stay connected with your friends, family, and colleagues, and send them timely greetings and congratulatory messages.

Key features to look for in a personal CRM software

When choosing a personal CRM, look for one that fits your feature and budget needs. Determine if you need it for simple contact management or more complex project tracking. Consider three standout features as you look for a personal CRM.

Contact management: Store, organize, and track all your personal contacts in a central database that’s easy to access.

Store, organize, and track all your personal contacts in a central database that’s easy to access. Calendar integration: Connect your CRM to your calendar to automate meeting scheduling, appointment reminders, and important task deadlines.

Connect your CRM to your calendar to automate meeting scheduling, appointment reminders, and important task deadlines. Multichannel communication: Send emails, text messages, and social media messages to your contacts directly from your CRM.

How to pick the right personal CRM

Before committing to a personal CRM, it’s important to research the software’s features and capabilities to understand its ideal use cases. That way, you can ensure the provider can address your CRM feature needs. I recommend asking the following questions so that you can pick the best personal CRM for you:

Does this CRM tool fit into my daily life and needs?

Does this CRM offer tools for managing my contacts and appointments?

Does this software offer a free version with all the basic features I need?

Does this software have scalable CRM pricing plans that fit my budget?

Can I integrate this tool with my email client, calendar, and communication apps?

How easy is this software to learn, navigate, use, and implement?

What do actual users say about this software on reputable review sites?

Methodology

I used an in-house rubric to find and rank the top five personal CRM solutions. I scored these providers based on outlined criteria and subcategories for expected industry standards. In addition, I referenced each platform’s online resources and user feedback to determine its ease of use and quality of customer support. Lastly, I drew from my own research and trial experience with the software for my expert score.

Pricing: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. General features: Weighted 30% of the total score.

Weighted 30% of the total score. Ease of use: Weighted 20% of the total score.

Weighted 20% of the total score. Customer support: Weighted 13% of the total score.

Weighted 13% of the total score. Expert score: Weighted 12% of the total score.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best CRM for an individual?

The best CRM for an individual varies depending on the user’s budget, feature needs, technical skill, and personal preferences. For example, if you’re looking for a free and complete CRM, HubSpot might be your best option. If you want a non-traditional CRM to track your personal productivity, consider ClickUp or Notion.

Can you use Google as a CRM?

No, you cannot use Google as a CRM software. However, you can use Google Workspace productivity apps like Gmail, Contacts, Calendar, and Sheets as basic tools for managing your contacts and customer relationships.

Can I create my own CRM with Excel?

Yes, you can create a simple CRM system using Excel. Although the main purpose of this tool is not CRM, you can store and organize your customer data and interactions here. However, you might need to transition to a traditional CRM system once you scale up your business operations to meet more advanced feature needs.