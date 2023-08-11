Choose from Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for a lifetime license at a steal. Limited time only.

We’re busy people. Between work demands and family obligations, there’s barely time to think. That’s why we have to utilize the best software out there, available from names everyone knows and trusts. Microsoft Office has a suite of apps built to help people streamline their professional and personal needs, offering usability, convenience, and support to ease some of the burden of everyday stresses.

This price drop on Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows gets you that support for only $34.97 — regularly $219. However, this sale price only lasts through August 14, so grab it while you can.

Both Mac and Windows versions give you a lifetime license and six of the best-loved apps in Microsoft’s arsenal: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams (basic only), Outlook, and OneNote. However, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows also includes two additional apps, Access and Publisher.

A Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 license requires that customers update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows requires customers to update their OS to Windows 10 or 11.

These versions aren’t like Microsoft 365. With 365, you pay a monthly fee. These Microsoft Office versions require a one-time purchase that’s installed on one computer.

Although work stress seems almost inevitable, you can streamline some of your day-to-day tasks with one of these Microsoft Office version, price dropped through August 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

