Train yourself with lifetime access to one of the most popular software packages with this bundle.

After years of free access to Google Drive and corporate-provided Microsoft Office, you might have taken these tools for granted. But when you’re building a business on your own, you should have a Microsoft Office subscription.

Fortunately, you can get one — as well as a series of training content — for one low price right now. This specially curated bundle includes Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. The updated edition makes it easier than ever to work on complicated projects that leverage settings and customizations from each program thanks to a seamless ribbon interface. Likewise, all of the tools have been redesigned to be as accessible and customizable for anyone — whether you’re an entrepreneur, a data analyst, a designer or something else entirely.

In addition to lifetime access to Microsoft Office, you’ll also get courses for each of the programs included in the Microsoft Office suite. You’ll learn the basics of Word, OneNote, Publisher, Outlook, Teams and Access to understand how each can help your business. You’ll also become more familiar with classic programs Excel and PowerPoint, learning advanced techniques like PivotTables in Excel and how to create a presentation for absolutely any scenario using PowerPoint.

If you’re running a business or working from home, you need Microsoft Office. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription, as well as eight training courses to help you master it, for just $79.99 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.