Most business leaders will tell you that juggling quantifiable factors such as budgets, production schedules and deliverables is easier than managing soft factors. The soft factors can put a business and its management hip deep in each worker’s personal satisfaction and engagement. This requires a delicate alchemy, and Motivosity can help.

Motivosity is all about the soft factors, which can make the difference between an employee who loves their job and workplace, and one who is looking for greener pastures. With Motivosity, companies can help ensure employees feel valued and appreciated every day, providing the business with the best chance to retain their most important talent.

With its four-pronged approach to streamlining the employer-employee dynamic, about 95% of workers engage with Motivosity once it’s introduced. And, over half of workers later reported higher job satisfaction scores under the Motivosity system.

Workers are encouraged to start by just being themselves. In Motivosity’s Connect area, they can build their own social media-style profile, highlighting their interests and hobbies and even including photos of family, friends and pets. These profiles also allow coworkers to come together and chat about their shared likes and goals.

Using the Recognize feature, that camaraderie elevates to new heights. This feature allows coworkers to offer praise to each other for acing a presentation, completing a project with flying colors, or just making work a little easier each day. Employees can also back up that public acknowledgment with cash, including contributions to gift cards in the recipient’s name to dozens of retailers including Walmart and Target.

The Lead area gets into the nitty-gritty of business performance through more effective communication. For example, managers can set up one-on-one meetings with team members, share materials more easily, and collaborate on goals and objectives so that work stays focused and headed toward a mutually agreed upon outcome.

Motivosity also features a host of ways for workers to let their company and its managers know how they feel. For example, administrators can field customized surveys and other outreach tools to gauge how workers assess their company. Results are tabulated into easy-to-follow reports, so management has real data on what workers like and don’t.

“I love the ability to give my coworkers a little bonus for doing a good job or going out of their way to help me,” Motivosity user Steven reported on the business software review site G2. “Everyone needs to know they are appreciated, and giving and receiving Motivosity bucks is a morale booster every time.”

You can sign up for a free demo to check out what Motivosity offers and see how its employee engagement tools might work for your business.

Prices subject to change.