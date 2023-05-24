Not only do you get a lifetime license for the 8 most popular MS Office programs, but you’ll learn how to use Excel for business intelligence data.

Every business owner knows that time really is money, so the bottom line benefits when everything gets done faster. Having the best tools and knowing how to use them effectively is one of the best ways to accomplish that. And now, for a limited time, you can get a lifetime license for MS Office Pro, plus business intelligence training in the Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021 + FREE Excel for Business Intelligence Bundle for just $49.99.

You’ll get a lifetime license for one installation of MS Office Pro for Windows 2021 that you can use on either your laptop or desktop computer, whether it’s at home or at work. It includes all the most popular programs in the suite:

Word

Excel

Access

PowerPoint

Outlook

Publisher

OneNote

Teams

Filled with new features, you will be able to create documents, presentations and more that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Meanwhile, Excel and Access can provide you with data crucial to your profit.

The second part of the bundle is the Excel for Business Intelligence Course: Power Query, Data Modeling & DAX, an A-Z guide to becoming an Excel power user that will absolutely turbocharge your analytics skills. The interactive lessons are fun as well as highly effective.

It begins with an introduction to “Power Excel” tools and explores how they are transforming the use of self-service business intelligence. Then you’ll move on to Data Modeling 101, which covers the basics of database design in great detail. Next you’ll learn how to use Power Pivot and DAX for analyzing data models. Your business decisions will be a lot easier once you have all the data you need to guide you.

Former students have expressed their approval of this course with an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. The classes are presented by Maven Analytics, which has simplified, streamlined and personalized online learning for almost 10 years to help students in over 150 countries develop sought-after business intelligence and analytics skills.

While it’s always smart to score the best bargains you can find on things like software, cloud storage or web hosting, learning how to create and analyze your own data for business intelligence can transform your company’s future.

Get the Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021 + FREE Excel for Business Intelligence Bundle today while it’s available for only $49.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.