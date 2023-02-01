Enjoy your music on-the-go without isolating your surroundings using the Mu6 Ring Open-Air Bluetooth Headphones — on sale for just $55.

As with anything, the answer is always what works best for you. So, if you lead an active lifestyle but don’t like to obscure your ears when you’re working out, you might have a specific type of headset in mind. Without realizing it, you might be looking for the Mu6 Ring Open-Air Bluetooth Headphones.

Mu6 Ring is a set of open-ear, wireless, air-conduction sports headphones. The open-air design directly delivers audio to your ears without obstructing them, allowing you to stay connected and aware of your surroundings for greater safety out on runs, communication at the office and more.

Not to be confused with bone conduction earphones, these open-air earphones provide mid-to-high sound processing that delivers wider, more dynamic range and richer bass through 16mm drivers. The leaks layer technology significantly reduces natural sound leakage for premium on-the-go audio.

With a 200mAh polymer battery, you can enjoy up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge, with command-click controls that let you play, pause, adjust volume, skip tracks, access the voice assistant and more.

The built-in microphone lets you take calls or record audio when you’re on the move, and they’re even IP5 waterproof, making them safe from sweat or rain. Of course, pairing with your preferred device is as simple as turning on the Bluetooth and giving them a few seconds to join up.

Enjoy premium audio without isolating yourself. For a limited time, you can get the Mu6 Ring Open-Air Bluetooth Headphones for 26% off $74 at just $54.99.

