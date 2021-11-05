Need-to-know tips and support sites for Linux users

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

The open source operating system has plenty of available support—you just need to know where to look.

Linux began as a student project by Linus Torvalds, who was studying computer science at the University of Helsinki. It has since evolved into a family of open source operating systems based on the Linux kernel, packaged in a Linux distribution.

Due to its agilty, flexibility and reliability, today many businesses worldwide depend on it. Does your IT staff have the skills required to deploy, manage and maintain this open-source operating system? If not, Linux 101: What tech pros need to know by TechRepublic Premium contributor Jack Wallen is here to help.

Just because a piece of software is open source doesn't mean there's no support available. In fact, open source software has plenty of available support; you just need to know where to look.

The TechRepublic Premium resource Checklist: Essential support sites for Linux admins explains where to turn when you need help with Linux. The PDF article reveals the best distribution-specific help sites, application and stack support available and where to find general Linux advice.

The article's checklist is an easy-to-search visual that details all the support sites mentioned, as well as where to find them online and what each site specifically supports.

