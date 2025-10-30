Alphabet crossed the $100 billion quarterly revenue threshold for the first time ever, posting record-breaking earnings that exceeded all expectations.

The company, which is the parent of Google, saw its third-quarter revenue surge 16% year-over-year to reach $102.3 billion, smashing analyst estimates of $99.89 billion. It signaled that the AI revolution has moved from hype to hard cash.

According to Alphabet’s announcement, net income rose 33% to nearly $35 billion, while earnings per share jumped 35% to $2.87, beating expectations by more than 25%. Behind those numbers sits a shift in how businesses run, powered by an appetite for AI infrastructure that keeps growing.

AI surge

Google Cloud became the undisputed star of this earnings bonanza, with revenues increasing 34% to $15.2 billion, far exceeding the $14.72 billion analysts predicted. This growth stems from unprecedented enterprise demand for AI infrastructure, as companies scramble to integrate AI into their operations. The cloud division now boasts a backlog of $155 billion, representing a 46% quarter-over-quarter surge that demonstrates future revenue locked in.

Revenue from generative AI products alone grew more than 200% year-over-year during Q3 2025. Google’s Gemini app now serves over 650 million monthly active users, up from 450 million last quarter, while AI infrastructure supported over 1.3 quadrillion monthly tokens by October, representing more than 20-fold growth over just 12 months. Companies aren’t just experimenting with AI anymore, they’re betting their futures on it, and Google Cloud is reaping the rewards.

The proof is in the deals. Google Cloud signed more contracts exceeding $1 billion in value through the first three quarters of 2025 than during the previous two years combined.

Traditional advertising defies the doomsayers

While cloud computing grabbed headlines, Google’s core search business arguably proved it’s far from obsolete in the AI era. Search and other revenues climbed 15% to $56.6 billion, defying critics who predicted AI would cannibalize traditional search. YouTube advertising revenue also rose 15% to $10.3 billion.

AI Overviews now serve over two billion monthly active users across 40 languages, while the new AI Mode feature achieved 75 million daily active users by quarter’s end. Google subscriptions and services generated $12.9 billion in revenues, growing 21% year-over-year and crossing 300 million total paid subscriptions.

The company’s advertising revenue hit $74.18 billion, up from $65.85 billion last year.

The high ground

The clearest signal of Alphabet’s AI ambitions comes through its numbers (and not letters). The company increased its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to between $91 billion and $93 billion, up from the previous estimate of around $85 billion. The message is simple, Google isn’t just riding the AI wave, it is building the infrastructure to attempt to dominate it for years to come.

Despite a $3.5 billion fine from the European Commission in September, Alphabet maintained a healthy 31% operating margin (nearly 34% excluding the fine). The company ended the quarter with $98.5 billion in cash and securities while repurchasing $11.5 billion of stock, demonstrating financial strength that allows for aggressive AI investments.

These results represent more than just strong quarterly performance. They seem to showcase a company successfully navigating the biggest technological shift in decades.

Anthropic announced a major expansion of its collaboration with Google Cloud, signaling one of the largest compute scale-ups in the history of AI infrastructure.