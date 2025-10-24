Image: Envato

Apple has begun building and shipping American-made artificial intelligence servers from its new Houston facility, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing effort to move more of its manufacturing to the United States.

The move answers President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for technology companies to bring jobs and production back home, and signals Apple’s growing alignment with the administration’s reshoring agenda.

Apple’s AI servers, which power the Apple Intelligence system, were previously built overseas. But the company’s new advanced manufacturing plant in Houston — initially slated to open in 2026 — has ramped up ahead of schedule, according to an exclusive by Fox Business. The 250,000-square-foot facility is now fully operational, shipping servers to Apple data centers across the country.

Massive commitment

Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan told Fox News Digital, “As part of our $600 billion commitment to the United States, these servers will be installed in our data centers and play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence with Private Cloud Compute.”

Khan praised Apple’s workforce for “accelerating work to get the new Houston factory up and running ahead of schedule,” adding that production capacity is expected to expand next year.

The servers form the backbone of Apple Intelligence — the company’s private cloud-based AI platform integrated into iPhones, iPads, and Macs. They underpin what Apple calls “the most advanced security architecture ever deployed at scale for AI cloud computing.” The machines are designed to be highly energy-efficient, further reducing the power demands of Apple’s data centers, which already run on 100% renewable energy.

While the servers are not consumer-facing products, they enable the AI capabilities used daily by millions of Apple device owners. Apple’s renewed focus on domestic production carries both symbolic and economic weight. It highlights the company’s role in advancing the administration’s goals of job creation, supply chain security, and industrial self-sufficiency — themes that have dominated Trump’s economic agenda.

Quest for a golden age

A White House official told Fox News Digital that “the President likes things getting done ahead of schedule, so it’s good to see Apple quickly responding to his call to bring American jobs back to our country.” The official framed the development as part of Trump’s vision for a “new Golden Age” of American industry.

Sources familiar with discussions between Apple and the White House said President Trump personally encouraged CEO Tim Cook to “go big” on reshoring efforts. In response, Cook committed Apple to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over four years — part of a broader strategy that includes domestic glass manufacturing in Kentucky, a new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, and expansions in several other states including Michigan, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Apple has also deepened its partnerships with local contractors in Houston and is working with Houston City College to train and hire local talent. The company’s moves come alongside a White House announcement that Apple will pledge $100 billion for additional U.S. manufacturing initiatives, reinforcing its long-term commitment to domestic production.

“It’s remarkable that Trump has gotten companies to actually bring this kind of manufacturing back to the States,” a former national security official said. “Apple has answered the call, from this to manufacturing all the iPhone glass in America now.”

“It signals a real shift for both American jobs and supply chain security,” the official added.

For Apple, the Houston facility not only boosts its manufacturing footprint but also strengthens its narrative around sustainability, innovation, and national contribution. As competition in AI infrastructure intensifies, domestic production of such critical hardware may also give Apple an edge in both reliability and regulatory compliance — ensuring sensitive AI workloads remain under U.S. oversight.

