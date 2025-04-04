Cyberattacks aren’t just about stealing data anymore — they’ve evolved into a key weapon in geopolitical fights, crippling vital infrastructure, and shaking public trust in governments. A new report by NETSCOUT reveals that hackers are increasingly using Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks to disrupt elections, protests, and policy debates, turning digital sabotage into a tool of modern warfare.

The company’s Second Half 2024 DDoS Threat Intelligence Report sheds light on how cybercriminals and hacktivist groups have turned DDoS attacks into a dominant form of cyberwarfare, strategically targeting critical systems during periods of national instability.

In addition, NETSCOUT revealed that nearly nine million DDoS attacks were recorded in just the second half of 2024 — a 12.7% increase from the first half. Regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific were among the largest hit, experiencing approximately 30% and 20% increases, respectively.

DDoS attacks surge during political crises

According to NETSCOUT, politically motivated DDoS attacks skyrocketed in 2024, with some countries seeing spikes of over 2,800% during major conflicts.

Israel faced a 2,844% surge in attacks during hostage rescues and political tensions.

faced a 2,844% surge in attacks during hostage rescues and political tensions. Georgia saw a 1,489% jump as lawmakers debated a controversial “Russia Bill.”

saw a 1,489% jump as lawmakers debated a controversial “Russia Bill.” Mexico experienced a 218% rise in attacks during its national elections.

experienced a 218% rise in attacks during its national elections. The U.K. had a 152% spike when the Labour Party returned to Parliament.

“DDoS has emerged as the go-to tool for cyberwarfare,” said Richard Hummel, NETSCOUT’s threat intelligence director. A pro-Russian hacking group, NoName057(16), was behind many of these strikes, repeatedly hitting government services in the U.K., Belgium, and Spain.

AI and botnets make attacks deadlier

Hackers are now using artificial intelligence to supercharge their assaults. Most DDoS-for-hire services now use AI to bypass security checks like CAPTCHA, lowering the barrier to entry and increasing attack success rates.

Meanwhile, powerful botnets — networks of hijacked devices — are being weaponized to overwhelm servers. Law enforcement agencies, despite coordinated crackdowns like Operation PowerOFF, continue to struggle with long-term takedown effectiveness.

Despite global crackdowns, like Operation PowerOFF, new attack platforms quickly replace the ones taken down. “Attackers adapt and reconstitute their networks, with no significant decline in global attack volume,” the report noted.

Why DDoS attacks are so dangerous now

DDoS attacks don’t just crash websites — they can paralyze essential public services like banks, hospitals, power grids, and emergency response systems. By striking during moments of political turmoil, threat actors amplify national chaos and undermine government credibility.

What’s being done to mitigate DDoS attacks?

Governments and companies are scrambling to strengthen defenses, but NETSCOUT warned that many organizations are still unprepared. The firm urges businesses running critical services to adopt real-time threat monitoring and better response plans.