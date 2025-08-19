Image: wolterke/Adobe Stock

Google is betting on nuclear power to meet the demands of artificial intelligence. The company has struck a “first-of-its-kind” deal with Kairos Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to bring an advanced reactor online in Tennessee by 2030, supplying carbon-free electricity for its expanding data centers.

According to Google, the Oak Ridge project will deliver 50 megawatts of power from Kairos Power’s Hermes 2 reactor to the TVA grid. The initiative aims to accelerate advanced nuclear deployment in the region while supporting Google’s growing data operations.

Nuclear project to provide round-the-clock carbon-free power

The Hermes 2 plant will use Kairos Power’s small modular reactor design cooled by liquid salt instead of water. Operating at low pressure, the reactor is designed to enhance safety and reduce construction costs compared with traditional nuclear technology.

Output has been increased from an initial 28 megawatts to 50 megawatts, with electricity scheduled to flow onto TVA’s grid by 2030. Google said the supply will help provide continuous, carbon-free power for its data centers in Tennessee and Alabama.

The project builds on Google’s earlier plans with Kairos Power to develop up to 500 megawatts of nuclear capacity through 2035, backed in part by federal funding.

AI’s massive power appetite drives Google’s push into nuclear and fusion

Google has also signed a deal to purchase 200 megawatts of power from Commonwealth Fusion Systems’ planned ARC plant in Virginia, a project described as the largest corporate fusion agreement to date. Unlike the Tennessee reactor, this project is still years from commercial use and represents a longer-term bet on future clean power.

Other technology companies are making similar commitments. Meta secured a 20-year supply of nuclear power from Illinois’ Clinton plant, while Microsoft backed efforts to revive Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island facility.

The driving force is AI. US officials project that data centers could consume 12% of national electricity by 2026, with current energy use already comparable to that of a developing nation.

Consumers shielded in Google’s nuclear deal

TVA President and CEO Don Moul described the Oak Ridge agreement as a “first-of-a-kind” deal, adding that consumers will not shoulder the financial risk of building the plant. Google and Kairos Power will absorb the financial risk of building Hermes 2, while TVA secures the output through a long-term purchase agreement.

Elsewhere, the burden of AI’s electricity demand has become contentious. Ohio regulators approved a plan requiring data centers to lock in fixed rates for most of their electricity, while a Virginia report warned that household bills could rise by 2030 because of data center expansion.

Data centers, clean power, and local education

Google’s Oak Ridge reactor project is also tied to training programs with the University of Tennessee and local schools, preparing future operators and engineers to work in advanced nuclear technology.

The tech giant has pursued similar workforce initiatives elsewhere. In Oklahoma, a $9 billion data center investment included workforce training and free AI certifications for university students.

By tying energy projects to education programs, Google is framing its data centers as investments not only in technology, but also in local communities and talent pipelines.

