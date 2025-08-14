Business and community leaders with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (second from the left) and Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google. Image: Google

Google is investing $9 billion to build new data centers and expand AI infrastructure in Oklahoma, a move the company says will create jobs, train a new electrical workforce, and solidify the region’s role in the US race for technological dominance.

According to the tech giant, the investment will bolster the talent pipeline needed for its advancing AI and cloud ambitions. The multi-year initiative includes the construction of new data centers, alongside specialized workforce training programs, and AI education initiatives.

Laying the groundwork to keep America ahead

Google’s upcoming facilities in Oklahoma will handle surging demand for advanced computing driven by AI, enabling large-scale data processing and emerging digital services. Google plans to build in Stillwater and expand in Pryor, laying the foundation for critical digital infrastructure.

To ensure operational stability and meet construction timelines, Google is funding initiatives that aim to boost the number of trained electrical workers in Oklahoma by 135%.

Oklahoma project aligns with domestic tech investment push

Beyond meeting Google’s infrastructure needs, the Oklahoma expansion will shift more of the company’s computing operations onto US soil. The move aligns with President Donald Trump’s push for domestic tech investment.

Trump has proposed a 100% tariff on imported semiconductor chips, with exemptions for companies that commit significant US investments. While Google’s Oklahoma project is primarily aimed at supporting AI and cloud growth, it could also help the company qualify for future incentives under that policy.

Billions in education spending for major tech players

In addition, Google is launching a $1 billion nationwide initiative focused on higher education. Through the AI for Education Accelerator, students at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University will gain free access to professional AI certifications and training programs designed to prepare them for careers in fast-growing technology sectors.

Google is not alone in making large-scale investments in workforce development. Amazon has launched a similar approach in North Carolina, pairing its $10 billion AI and cloud expansion with programs to train data center technicians, fiber-optic specialists, and STEM students. These initiatives are developing a skilled labor force to support the company’s expanding operations.

Microsoft has pledged $4 billion to the Elevate program, its global initiative to train 20 million people in AI-related skills. The program combines funding, technology, and partnerships to deliver structured learning and industry-recognized certifications at scale.

Other tech players are targeting educators. OpenAI, Anthropic, and Microsoft are jointly funding a $23 million National Academy for AI Instruction, which offers free, hands-on workshops to help teachers adopt AI tools in classrooms while preserving human-centered learning.

The global urgency for tech-related training is clear. China has already mandated AI education from the primary school level, escalating the pressure on US companies to accelerate domestic training programs.

As part of its broader AI efforts, Google’s DeepMind unit has developed Genie 3, a system that simulates realistic 3D environments to train AI systems in complex, physics-driven tasks.