Google has opened applications for its second Google for Startups AI Academy: American Infrastructure cohort. This six-month program is designed to support Seed to Series A startups leveraging AI to address critical infrastructure challenges across the United States.

With this program, startup founders can access support, mentorship, and workshops to help them scale solutions in critical sectors including cybersecurity, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

What Google’s program offers

Participating startups will be equipped with tools and strategies to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and accelerate solution delivery using AI. For instance, a sales team could recover hours each day by automating communications, while marketing departments may streamline content development through AI-powered brainstorming, writing, and editing.

Key benefits of the program include:

One-on-one guidance from Google AI experts to strengthen technical execution and business direction. AI-focused workshops: Session topics include machine learning best practices, product development, and executive leadership.

Access to an alumni network and an in-person summit for peer collaboration and industry connection. Sector-driven impact: A focus on solving public-sector infrastructure problems using scalable AI technologies.

The program builds on the success of its inaugural 2024 cohort, which supported 15 AI startups tackling public sector challenges. Past participants include Aquasight, which uses AI to deliver real-time insights for water system operators in Michigan, and Citian, a Washington, D.C.-based startup enhancing transportation safety.

Startups will also benefit from a collaborative community of founders and alumni, in addition to resources such as product design sprints, leadership coaching, go-to-market support, and the opportunity to integrate advanced Google tools.

How startups can apply

Startups interested in joining can submit applications via Google’s official program page. Applications are open through May 13, 2025.

This article was written by TechnologyAdvice contributing writer Chinwoke Nnamani.