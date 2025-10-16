Honor Robot Phone. Source: Honor

Chinese tech brand Honor is charting new territory with the reveal of its Robot Phone, a next-generation device built to blend AI intelligence, robotic movement, and imaging in a single form.

Unveiled through Honor’s official channels, the company described the phone as a milestone in its Alpha Plan, an evolution “from iPhone, to AI Phone, to Robot Phone.” The teaser hints at a fold-out robotic camera and a system powered by multimodal intelligence.

An era of ‘intelligent devices’

Billed as the first major milestone under the Alpha Plan, the Robot Phone marks Honor’s entry into what it calls the era of “intelligent devices.” The concept builds on the company’s push to move beyond traditional smartphones and toward machines that can sense, move, and think in sync with their users.

Official visuals on Honor’s YouTube page showcase a phone with a camera that lifts fluidly from its body, blending mechanical movement with AI-powered control. The design hints at mobility and adaptability rather than static use, blurring the line between phone and companion machine.

Full specifications remain tightly guarded. Honor said more details will be unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2026, where the Robot Phone will make its global debut.

Honor lays out its master plan for the AI age

Under its Alpha Plan, Honor aims to evolve from a smartphone brand into a global AI device ecosystem leader, outlining a three-step roadmap to bridge human capability and machine intelligence.

The plan begins with creating intelligent phones built around human-centric AI, expands into a connected AI ecosystem of devices in the next phase, and ultimately envisions a fusion of human and artificial intelligence in the AGI era.

CEO James Li said the AI revolution is reshaping “our productivity, our society, and even our culture,” calling on the industry to build an open, value-sharing ecosystem.

Early signs of the plan are already surfacing. Honor’s AiMAGE platform uses dual on-device and cloud AI models to enhance photo clarity, while its AI agent helps users handle daily tasks like bookings and navigation. The company is also rolling out deepfake detection tools, showcasing how its current products are laying the groundwork for a fully intelligent ecosystem.

Big tech allies join Honor’s push to build an AI empire

Honor’s AI ambitions come with serious backing. The company has committed $10 billion over the next five years to accelerate its transformation into an AI device ecosystem company, CNBC reported.

That investment is already taking shape through collaborations with Google Cloud, Qualcomm, and Vodafone — partners that joined Honor’s leadership on stage to symbolize a shared push toward connected, AI-driven hardware.

The ecosystem vision stretches well beyond smartphones. Honor’s recent lineup, from AI-powered laptops and tablets to smartwatches and earbuds, shows a broader play to make intelligence a core layer across all its devices.

As Honor courts robotics in phones, Qualcomm’s planned Arduino deal signals a broader push to put AI and motion at the edge.