The advent of AI has spawned a new workplace phenomenon: “job hugging,” where workers hold tightly to their current roles out of fear that moving elsewhere is too risky. A Resume Builder survey of 2,221 full-time US employees found that nearly half are choosing stability over mobility.

That doesn’t mean these workers have given up on career moves altogether. The survey showed 84% of job huggers would consider changing jobs for higher pay once conditions improve, though half said they likely won’t feel confident making a switch for at least another year.

Fears about AI

A fear about what AI will bring is also influencing workers’ decisions not to change jobs.

The survey found that 95% of respondents cite the state of the job market as their primary reason for staying, and 77% are either very (30%) or somewhat concerned (47%) that AI will make it harder to get a job in the future.

If conditions were to stabilize, many respondents said they would prioritize better opportunities, with 84% pointing to pay as their top motivator. About 60% said they want stronger benefits, while 57% highlighted the importance of career growth.

Flexible work arrangements also remain important, with 47% citing remote or hybrid work as a preference. At the same time, 38% seek better management, and 22% want an improved workplace culture.

Wanted: skills AI cannot replicate

AI’s rapid adoption in the workplace, “driven by organizational pressures to stay competitive and cut costs — is creating an uneasy climate for job seekers,’’ Stacie Haller, chief career advisor at Resume Builder, told TechRepublic.

Haller said it’s not surprising that many employees are choosing to remain where they are during a period of slow hiring. However, the added fear over AI displacement introduces a new layer of concern.

“As corporations integrate AI, many of the so-called ‘low-hanging fruit’ roles,’’ which are traditionally entry-level and transactional in nature, “are being automated,’’ Haller said. Long considered gateways to early-career professionals, now the definition of “entry level” is changing, she said.

“New pathways into organizations will likely look very different as required skills evolve,’’ Haller noted. “Increasingly, employers are placing higher value on soft skills, problem solving, adaptability, and human oversight,’’ which are traits that AI cannot replicate, she said.

Haller added that this evolution will reshape “how careers begin and develop in this changing landscape.”

