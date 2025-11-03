Image: Adobe Stock

Artificial intelligence is taking over British money management, with new research revealing that more than 28 million UK adults are now banking on AI tech for their personal finances.

According to the Consumer Digital Index 2025 from Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s largest study of digital and financial capability, 56% of adults have used AI tools in the past year to help with budgeting, saving, or seeking information about money. As the world integrates more deeply with AI, the UK’s digital transformation has made personal finance the most common use of AI nationwide.

ChatGPT emerged as the most popular platform among AI users, with six in ten reporting that they’ve used it for financial assistance. More than half reported using AI for budgeting or savings advice, while 26% turn to it for debt management, and 37% seek investment guidance. Users estimate that AI-generated insights have saved them an average of £399 a year.

Digital skills drive financial confidence

Lloyds’ data also shows a growing link between digital skills and financial wellbeing. According to the data nearly nine in ten people now feel confident using the internet, and those with strong digital skills are twice as likely to feel calm and in control of their finances.

Since the Consumer Digital Index launched a decade ago, the number of customers using Lloyds’ mobile banking apps has more than tripled to over 21 million. Its results suggest that people who regularly use digital tools are significantly more likely to feel confident in managing their money and making informed financial decisions.

AI trust and making change

Despite its popularity, not everyone is ready to bank on AI completely. Four in five users (80%) worry about receiving inaccurate or outdated information, while 83% are concerned about data privacy, and 69% are concerned about a lack of personalization.

Jas Singh, CEO of Consumer Relationships at Lloyds Banking Group, said, “AI is empowering millions to feel more confident about their financial decisions – but it’s vital they receive information they can trust. As AI becomes part of our financial lives, trust is the next frontier.”

For Brighton-based data analyst Nicola, 34, AI has become a financial friend. “I’ve used AI when remortgaging to find the best time to look for a new deal,” she said. “Finances can be overwhelming, but I feel like it’s educating me.”

With one in three adults planning to increase their use of AI for money management next year, it can be inferred that the UK’s financial future will be both digital and intelligent. But that’s just my two cents.

