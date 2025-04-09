Microsoft has detected a zero-day vulnerability in the Windows Common Log File System (CLFS) being exploited in the wild to deploy ransomware. Target industries include IT, real estate, finance, software, and retail, with companies based in the US, Spain, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-29824 and rated “important,” is present in the CLFS kernel driver. It allows an attacker who already has standard user access to a system to escalate their local privileges. The individual can then use their privileged access for “widespread deployment and detonation of ransomware within an environment,” according to a blog post by the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center.

The CFLS driver is a key element of Windows used to write transaction logs, and its misuse could let an attacker gain SYSTEM privileges. From there, they could steal data or install backdoors. Microsoft often uncovers privilege escalation flaws in CFLS, the last one being patched in December.

In instances of CVE-2025-29824 exploitation observed by Microsoft, the so-called “PipeMagic” malware was deployed before the attackers could exploit the vulnerability to escalate their privileges. PipeMagic gives attackers remote control over a system and lets them run commands or install more malicious tools.

Who is behind the exploitation?

Microsoft has identified Storm-2460 as the threat actor exploiting this vulnerability with PipeMagic and ransomware, linking it to the RansomEXX group.

Once known as Defray777, the attackers came onto the scene in 2018. They have since targeted high-profile organisations such as the Texas Department of Transportation, the Brazilian government, and Taiwanese hardware manufacturer GIGABYTE. The group has been linked to Russian nationals.

The US’s cyber agency has added the 7.8-rated vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list, meaning that federal civilian agencies are required to apply the patch by April 29.

Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server are vulnerable

On April 8, security updates were released to patch the vulnerability in Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, and Windows Server 2019. Windows 10 x64-based and 32-bit systems are still awaiting fixes, but Redmond says they will be released “as soon as possible,” and “customers will be notified via a revision to this CVE information” as soon as they are.

Devices running Windows 11 version 24H2 or newer cannot be exploited this way, even if the vulnerability exists. Access to the required system information is restricted to users with the “SeDebugPrivilege” permission, a level of access typically unavailable to standard users.

How exploitation works

Microsoft observed threat actors using the certutil command-line utility to download a malicious MSBuild file onto the victim’s system.

This file, which carried an encrypted PipeMagic payload, was available on a once-legitimate third-party website that had been compromised to host the threat actor’s malware. One domain PipeMagic communicated to was aaaaabbbbbbb.eastus.cloudapp.azure[.]com, which has now been disabled.

Once PipeMagic was decrypted and run in memory, the attackers used a dllhost.exe process to leak kernel addresses, or memory locations, to user mode. They overwrote the process’s token, which defines what the process is allowed to do, with the value 0xFFFFFFFF, granting it full privileges and allowing the attackers to inject code into SYSTEM-level processes.

Next, they injected a payload into the SYSTEM winlogon.exe process, which subsequently injected the Sysinternals procdump.exe tool into another dllhost.exe process and executed it. This enabled the threat actor to dump the memory of LSASS, a process that contains user credentials.

Following credential theft, ransomware was deployed. Microsoft observed files being encrypted, a random extension added, and a ransom note named !_READ_ME_REXX2_!.txt dropped on affected systems.