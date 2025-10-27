Image: OpenAI

OpenAI has acquired Software Applications Incorporated, a small but promising startup founded by former Apple engineers.

The acquisition of the company, best known for creating the natural language interface for Mac computers, “Sky”, pushes OpenAI further along its strategy of putting artificial intelligence directly into people’s everyday lives.

Sky brings natural language to the Mac

Sky, unveiled earlier this year but not yet publicly released, enables Mac users to control their computers through natural language commands, helping them write, plan, code, and manage tasks across apps. The software can comprehensively interpret what’s on a user’s screen and take actions based on its content. These features offer users what OpenAI calls a “floating AI experience” over the desktop.

All 12 members of the existing Software Applications team, including co-founders Ari Weinstein, Conrad Kramer, and Kim Beverett, will join OpenAI as part of the acquisition. Weinstein and Kramer previously created Workflow, the iOS automation app Apple acquired in 2017 and rebranded as Shortcuts.

“We’re building a future where ChatGPT doesn’t just respond to your prompts — it helps you get things done,” said Nick Turley, OpenAI’s VP and head of ChatGPT, in the press release. “Sky’s deep integration with the Mac accelerates our vision of bringing AI directly into the tools people use every day.”

Weinstein reflected that sentiment, stating, “We’ve always wanted computers to be more empowering, customizable, and intuitive. With LLMs, we can finally put the pieces together.”

A year of acquisitions for OpenAI

The acquisition follows a series of major deals by OpenAI this year, including the $1.1 billion purchase of Statsig and the $6 billion acquisition of Jony Ive’s AI hardware startup io.

Though financial details of the Sky deal were not disclosed, Software Applications had raised $6.5 million in seed funding from investors such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Figma CEO Dylan Field, and Context Ventures.

According to OpenAI, the transaction was led by Turley and Fidji Simo, its head of applications, and approved by independent board committees. The company plans to integrate Sky’s macOS proficiency into ChatGPT, advancing its mission to create AI that both thinks and acts.

OpenAI recently unleashed its highly anticipated ChatGPT Atlas browser, putting AI at the center of web browsing in ways we have not seen before.