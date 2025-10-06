Photo: Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI has announced that its Comet browser, previously available only with a $200 monthly subscription, is now free to download worldwide. The company states that the move is part of its mission to build “a better internet” and make its AI-powered tools more accessible to a broader audience.

“Today we are releasing the Comet browser to the world, for free,” Perplexity said in its announcement. “Beginning today, you can now download it for free, at perplexity.ai/comet.”

Comet was first introduced in July for Perplexity Max subscribers but quickly drew a waitlist in the millions. Initially available only to premium subscribers and invitees, demand quickly outpaced Perplexity’s rollout schedule. The company said that millions had joined its waitlist in just a few weeks.

According to Perplexity, people using Comet ask “6–18 times more questions” on their first day compared to regular browsing, suggesting the tool encourages curiosity and exploration.

Unlike traditional browsers, Comet integrates a built-in AI assistant that “travels the web with you.” It can summarize pages, organize tabs, help draft emails, compare shopping options, and even manage tasks in the background.

Perplexity argues that today’s internet is cluttered with low-quality content and endless ads.

“The internet has stifled our curiosity,” the company said, positioning Comet as a way to cut through distractions and focus on meaningful information.

Taking aim at Chrome

Comet’s free release also highlights Perplexity’s ambition to take on Google’s dominant Chrome browser, which currently has more than 3 billion users. In August, Perplexity even made an unsolicited $34.5 billion bid to acquire Chrome in case US regulators forced Google to sell it as part of an antitrust case.

While the government ultimately allowed Google to keep Chrome, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas downplayed the outcome. He told Business Insider he was “not disappointed” by the decision, explaining that Comet is “not just another browser meant to take market share away from Chrome” but a personal AI assistant with a different vision.

Supporting journalism with Comet Plus

Alongside the free rollout, Perplexity also expanded Comet Plus, a $5 monthly subscription that brings premium journalism directly into the browser. Partners include CNN, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Condé Nast titles (like Wired, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker), Fortune, Le Monde, and Le Figaro.

Perplexity says Comet Plus ensures publishers are fairly compensated in the AI era. The company described the program as a “business model designed by Perplexity to deliver premium journalism to a more curious, empowered internet and ensure publishers benefit from the new demands of the AI age.”

The move puts Perplexity in direct competition with industry giants. Google recently added Gemini features to Chrome, OpenAI introduced Operator earlier this year, and Anthropic launched its own browser-based agent. Meanwhile, Opera has advanced its AI-powered Neon browser.

Despite the crowded space, Perplexity is carving out its own path by positioning Comet as a lightweight, AI-first alternative rather than just an add-on to existing browsers. By making Comet free, the company is betting that accessibility and user experience can help it build a loyal base.

So far, Comet has only been available on desktop. However, Perplexity confirmed that a mobile version is in development, promising to eliminate mobile ad clutter and offer voice-powered interaction with its AI assistant.

