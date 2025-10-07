Samsung 27" Odyssey OLED G6. Source: Amazon

This fall’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days brings a fresh round of solid tech discounts for work and everyday use. The event runs Oct. 7-8. We’ve selected five standouts that strike a balance between value and practicality:

Note: These deals are only available for Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Student members. The pricing and product availability information were accurate at the time of publication.

Best laptop deal: ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) Built for heavy multitasking, this 16-inch machine stays quick with a Core i7 and RTX 50-series graphics on Windows 11. You get 16GB of fast memory and a 1TB SSD for snappy loading and ample project space. The 165Hz FHD+ display keeps scrolling and edits fluid, and the new ACR film helps boost contrast while cutting glare. ROG’s cooling is designed for sustained performance without extra noise. A full-surround RGB lightbar is there when you want it, and Stealth Mode turns everything off for meetings. If you want a do-it-all workhorse that can also handle play, this is the sweet spot for the money. Price: $1,199 (20% discount) Visit Amazon

Best monitor deal: Samsung 27 inch Odyssey OLED G6 This 27-inch QD-OLED features brighter highlights and a wider color range, ensuring text remains crisp and images appear vivid. Motion feels clean thanks to a near-instant 0.03 ms response, and G-Sync compatibility along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro help cut stutter and screen tearing. It’s built for long days at the desk, featuring a new Dynamic Cooling system to reduce heat and help prevent burn-in, along with smart safeguards such as thermal modulation, logo/taskbar detection, and an auto screen saver. The QD-OLED Glare Free finish reduces reflections, and the slim metal design fits neatly on tighter setups. Price: $529.99 (34% discount) Visit Amazon

Best phone deal: Google Pixel 9 (128GB) Clean Android with Gemini built in for time-savers that matter, such as summaries you can keep, smarter call screening, and hands-free Gemini Live when you’d rather talk than type. The 6.3-inch Actua display is smooth at 120Hz, and the camera setup features a 50MP primary camera. It also comes with a new 48 MP ultrawide camera featuring Macro Focus for capturing sharp close-ups of documents, labels, and gear. It stays quick on a busy day thanks to the Tensor G4 and 12 GB of RAM, and the battery is rated for over 24 hours (longer with Extreme Battery Saver). If you’re looking for a reliable daily driver that feels fast and responsive without fuss, this is it. Price: $549 (31% discount) Visit Amazon

Best smartwatch deal: Apple Watch Series 10 A larger edge-to-edge display in a thinner, lighter case makes glanceable alerts and timers genuinely easier to read. It also charges quickly, which is handy when you’re topping up between meetings or before a workout. Health and safety tools extend well beyond the basics, including ECG and irregular-rhythm notifications, overnight vitals with sleep-apnea alerts, and swim tracking with depth and water-temperature sensors. The case is built to take daily knocks, with crack resistance, dust resistance, and 50-meter water resistance. Price: $309 (28% discount) Visit Amazon

Best storage deal: WD Elements 14TB Desktop Drive A simple USB 3.0 desktop drive built for big libraries, like photo archives, project folders, and raw video, without any setup headaches. It’s plug-and-play for Windows, so you can start moving files right away. This is a 3.5-inch external unit designed for desktop use, providing spacious and reliable backup in one convenient location. The low cost per terabyte makes it an easy long-term storage upgrade. Price: $169.99 (39% discount) Visit Amazon