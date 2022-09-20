In an effort to advance the metaverse, robotics, self-driving cars and biomedical research, NVIDIA has announced the release of NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud platform, an infrastructure-as-a-service offering that comprises a suite of cloud services for developers, artists, researchers, engineers and enterprise teams.

On the occasion of the release, NVIDIA explained that with Omniverse Cloud, individuals and teams, with the click of a button, can design and collaborate on 3D workflows without having to rely on any local computing resources. They further explained that roboticists can train, simulate, test and deploy AI-driven intelligent machines by using the NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud. Using this cloud service will help autonomous vehicle engineers to generate physically-based sensor data that will enable them to simulate traffic cases and test road and weather conditions for autonomous driving deployment.

“The metaverse, the 3D internet, connects virtual 3D worlds described in USD and viewed through a simulation engine,” said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. “With Omniverse in the cloud, we can connect teams worldwide to design, build, and operate virtual worlds and digital twins.”

In addition, as a suite of cloud services, Omniverse Cloud holds several components that can be deployed for different use cases. The components include Omniverse Nucleus Cloud, Omniverse App Streaming, Omniverse Replicator, Omniverse Farm, NVIDIA Isaac Sim, NVIDIA and DRIVE Sim.

How Omniverse Cloud intends to innovate

Apart from accelerating growth in metaverse applications, Omniverse Cloud also intends to make electric motors more efficient from the design phase to production. With Omniverse Cloud, electric car engineers can focus on the design of car models instead of spending more time on complicated 3D design methods.

“Electric motors are efficient and can adjust in an instant,” said Rimac CEO Mate Rimac. “Their flexibility allows engineers to create a car that can handle in a way a combustion engine car never could. Omniverse Cloud will provide similar efficiency and flexibility, enabling our engineering teams to focus on the design of the car model itself, and spend less time on the intricacies of complex 3D design pipelines.”

In a similar development, NVIDIA also announced that its Isaac Sim on the Omniverse Cloud Platform would enable the development of robots. With this recent development, the Omniverse Cloud platform will help robotic engineers train and test virtual robots.

With the global mobile robotics market expected to grow from $13 billion in 2021 to over $123 billion in 2030, NVIDIA hopes to provide the enabling platform that companies in the robotic space can leverage.

“NVIDIA’s move to provide its visual computing capabilities as an autonomous robot training platform in the cloud should further enable the growing number of companies and developers building next-generation intelligent machines for numerous applications,” said Rob Enderle, principal analyst for the Enderle Group.

What this new development holds for the robotics industry is that deploying the NVIDIA Isaac Sim will help robotic engineers generate high volumes of data from physically-accurate sensor simulations to train AI-driven perception models on their robots. Robotic developers can test their robots’ software in batches of parallel simulations that deploy the robots in different environments to ensure that the robots perform optimally.

NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud also aims to take team collaboration in robot development to another level. Since robot development involves different teams like electrical engineers, software developers, mechanical engineers and AI engineers, Omniverse Cloud is designed to bring these different teams together in a virtual world where they can work from different locations and still be able to test and train robots.

While unveiling the Omniverse Cloud platform, NVIDIA also announced a partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to provide the Terra cloud platform to its 25,000 users from biomedical researchers in academia, startups and large pharma companies. This partnership aims to connect NVIDIA’s AI expertise and healthcare computing platforms with the Broad Institute’s researchers, scientists and open platforms.

“Life sciences are in the midst of a data revolution, and researchers are in critical need of a new approach to bring machine learning into biomedicine,” said Anthony Philippakis, chief data officer of the Broad Institute. “In this collaboration, we aim to expand our mission of data sharing and collaborative processes to scale genomics research.”