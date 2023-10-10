Discover the best tech deals and discounts on electronic devices and gadgets offered during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days on October 10 and October 11 is the company’s second event of the year, after Prime Days. In both cases, Prime members have access to exclusive prices. Below are some of the best tech deals for work – whether you’re working in an office or operating out of a home office or traveling for business – for Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student members.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate when this article was written.

SanDisk 2 TB Extreme Portable SSD This external SSD has 2 TB of storage and 050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. SanDisk builds these SSDs for either business or personal use, with hefty storage and shock protection for durability if you’re traveling or working in the field. It includes water, dust and drop protection. This 2 TB external SSD is listed for $99.99 on Big Deal Days, a 33% discount from the usual $149.99. Amazon

HPRT Portable Printer This portable printer’s compact form factor means you won’t have to worry about running to an office supply center to print out last-minute paperwork at a conference. This inkless printer is 10.6″X3.74″X1.97″, which is small enough to fit in a backpack. On Big Deal Days, you can get this pink HPRT portable printer for $99.99, which is a 41% discount from $169.99. Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones

These wireless, Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones can keep your coworkers’ voices coming through clearly. Automated features, such as automatically reducing music volume during conversations and pausing playback when the headphones are removed, add quality-of-life perks. These headphones feature built-in Amazon Alexa integration. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale for $248, a reduction of 29% ($100) from the usual price of $348. Amazon

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

This 3.92 pound laptop could be a good workhorse for travel or everyday computing. It offers a 15.6″ screen, an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8 GB of memory, 128 GB NVMe solid-state drive storage, a wide variety of USB and other ports and 11 hours of battery life. The RAM is unremarkable, but reviewers praise the display and speed for everyday tasks. The Acer Aspire 3 laptop is on sale for $249.99, a 24% discount from the usual price of $329.99. Amazon

HP 12th Gen i5 Laptop

This laptop might be a good choice if you’re looking for a machine that is a step up in both price and performance compared to the Acer listed above. The HP 12th Gen i5 features a 15.6″ screen, an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16 GB RAM memory, 512 GB solid-state drive storage and seven hours of battery life. This HP laptop is on sale for $489.99 compared to the usual price of $729.99, which is a 33% discount. Amazon