Are you looking for the best project management certification course to help you advance your career or just looking to learn project management to improve your skills? In this article, we selected and reviewed the best online project management courses, certifications and training — self-paced and instructor-led, free and paid — for professionals of all skill levels.

Top online courses for project management: Comparison chart

Here is a feature summary of the best online courses for project management.

Offered byLevelEligibility criteriaCourse durationCourse price
Beginner to PROject ManagerUdemyBeginnerNo prerequisites7h 17m$109
Digital Project ManagementUdacityBeginnerNo prerequisites4 weeks$249 per user per month
Online Project ManagementColorado State UniversityMid-level/AdvancedA Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide), 7th Edition16 weeks$3,395
PMP Certification Training CourseSimplilearnMid-level/advancedA secondary degree or a minimum of five years of project management experience3 months$999
Project Management Training Bundle - 6 CoursesMaster of Projects AcademyIntermediate/advancedNo prerequisites70+ hoursStarts at $137 per month
Engineering Project Management SpecializationCourseraBeginnerNo prerequisites required2 months at 10 hours a week$49 per month
Project Management for Software EngineersPluralsightBeginnerNo prerequisites required4h 50m$29 per month
Enterprise Project ManagementCybraryIntermediatePMP, knowledge of project management5h 53mFree
PRINCE26th Edition FoundationBeginnerNo prerequisites required20 hours$1,185.75
Project Management CertificateCornell UniversityIntermediate/advancedKnowledge of project management3 months at 3-5 hours per week$2,730 or $830 per month

Udemy: Beginner to PROject Manager

Created by 365 Careers, this Beginner to PROject Manager course is a bestseller on Udemy. This course teaches you how to use Gantt charts, critical path methods, project plans and budgets. It also includes 15+ project management templates that you can use to create your own projects. The course is structured in a step-by-step manner, starting with the basics of project management and gradually moving towards more advanced topics such as MS Excel for project management, agile project management and scrum, as well as agile and waterfall.

Course details

Price$109
Time to complete7h 17m
Prerequisites requiredNo prior experience is required.
DifficultyBeginner
Flexible scheduleThis is a self-paced course, meaning you can study it at your own convenience.
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?Anyone interested in project management

Udacity: Digital Project Management

​​Digital Project Management is a nanodegree program taught by Walyce Almeida, a program manager at AWS and hosted on Udacity. This course is designed for those looking to learn about project management processes, tools, principles and practices. The digital project management course teaches you foundational project management concepts. In this course, you will learn how to translate business requirements into a project scope statement, build project plans in waterfall or agile and develop a high-performing team.

Some of the skills you’ll learn include:

  • Cost-benefit analysis.
  • Project risk mitigation.
  • Scrum and scrum boards.
  • S.M.A.R.T. goals.
  • Requirements gathering.
  • Professional portfolios.
  • Project execution, status reporting, scoping, closure and scheduling.
  • Waterfall project management.
  • Project management artifacts.

Course details

PriceYou need a Udacity subscription to access this course. Pricing starts at $249 per user per month.
Time to complete4 weeks
Prerequisites requiredNo experience is required.
DifficultyThis is a beginner-level course.
Flexible scheduleThis is a self-paced course. You can schedule your study time based on your availability.
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?This course is designed for beginners and intermediate.

Colorado State University: Online Project Management

This course is powered by Colorado State University. It’s created for project managers, project coordinators and business analysts who want to advance their project management skills or those preparing for the Project Management Professional exam in order to earn the Certified Project Management Professional or the Certified Associate Project Manager certificate.

The program is structured to engage participants in a collaborative learning process, allowing them to earn project management education credits (contact hours) that count towards their eligibility for the PMP exam. Throughout the learning process, participants can earn points by participating in weekly discussions, engaging in team exercises and completing quizzes, which help track their progress.

In this course, you will learn:

  • Project life cycle phases, process groups, and knowledge areas — according to the PMI Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK)® Guide (7th edition).
  • How to manage project scope, risk, communications and integration management.
  • Project management language and processes.

Course details

Price$3,395
Time to complete16 weeks
Prerequisites requiredStudents must purchase A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide), 7th Edition.
Flexible scheduleLimited flexibility due to the live classes
DifficultyIntermediate/advance
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?Those with various experience levels as project managers, project coordinators and business analysts

Simplilearn: PMP Certification Training Course

Simplilearn’s PMP Certification Training Course is designed to help professionals prepare for and pass the PMP certification exam. The course covers various aspects of project management and the instructors train you based on the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) 7th edition and the latest certification exam content outline.

The PMP Certification Training Course gives you access to digital materials from PMI, such as audio-video content, ebooks, assessments and participant guides. It also includes nine full-length simulation test papers with 180 questions each, as well as 35 contact hours with live virtual sessions.

Course details

Price$399
Time to complete3 months
Prerequisites required
  • A secondary degree (high school diploma, associate's degree or equivalent) with 7,500 hours leading and directing projects
  • A minimum of five years of project management experience or a four-year degree with at least three years of experience in project management
  • Completed 35 hours of project management education
Flexible scheduleLimited flexibility – combines live sessions and self-learning
DifficultyAdvance
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?
  • Project managers
  • Associate/Assistant project managers
  • Team leads/Team managers
  • Project executives/Project engineers
  • Software developers

Master of Project Academy: Project Management Training Bundle - 6 Courses

This six-in-one course bundle provides comprehensive training on project management. The bundle includes the following courses:

  • PMP certification training: It will prepare you for the PMP certification exam.
  • Microsoft project training: You will learn how to use Microsoft Project to plan, track and manage projects.
  • Agile scrum certification training: This course will teach you the principles and practices of agile scrum methodology.
  • PMP exams and math lectures: It covers the essential math concepts and formulas needed to pass the PMP certification exam.
  • Free PMP training: Offers a comprehensive overview of project management concepts and techniques, key principles and best practices.
  • Free agile scrum training: This course introduces agile methodology and the scrum framework.

Whether you’re new to project management or looking to enhance your skills and knowledge, this bundle is a carefully curated resource designed to help you excel in your project management career.

Course details

PricePricing starts at $137 per month. You can also choose to pay $770 for one year of access or $1,247 for lifetime access.
Time to complete70+ hours
Prerequisites requiredNo prerequisites required.
Flexible scheduleYes
DifficultyAll levels - beginner, intermediate and advanced
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?This course is ideal for beginners and seasoned project managers looking to upskill.

Coursera: Engineering Project Management Specialization

Authored by experts from Rice Center for Engineering Leadership, this course is designed for professionals looking to specialize in engineering project management. This course will teach you how to initiate and plan engineering projects and provide tools to develop a project scope, schedule and budget. You’ll also learn how to manage risks, control the quality of the deliverables, engage and manage people and procure goods and services.

Course details

Price$49 per month
Time to complete2 months at 10 hours a week
Prerequisites requiredNo prerequisites required.
Flexible scheduleSelf-paced
DifficultyBeginner
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?Professional engineers who are interested in advancing into leadership and management roles.

Pluralsight: Project Management for Software Engineers

If you’re a software engineer with a knack for organization and leadership, you might find this project management course authored by Michael Krasowski interesting. The course teaches you the practical elements of working with customers, people, technology and processes. You’ll learn project management fundamentals, planning, control and execution.

Course details

PriceYou will need a Pluralsight membership at $29 per month.
Time to complete4h 50m
Prerequisites requiredNo prerequisites required
Flexible scheduleSelf-paced
DifficultyBeginner
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?Software engineers

Cybrary: Enterprise Project Management

Cybrary’s enterprise project management is designed for those who have achieved the PMP credential through PMI or those pursuing PMP certification. This course covers several project management aspects, including:

  • Projects, operations and organizational progress.
  • Building a project charter.
  • Project planning, execution and closure.
  • Organizational structures and agile planning.
  • Business analysis and complex modeling.
  • Enterprise project planning, execution and governance.
  • Enterprise change management.
  • Case studies.

Course details

PriceFree
Time to complete5h 53m
Prerequisites requiredNo prerequisites required
Flexible scheduleSelf-paced
DifficultyIntermediate
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?PMPs and aspiring PMPs

PRINCE2 6th Edition Foundation

Another great course for beginners is the Prince2 6th Edition Foundation online course. Prince2 has over 500K graduates worldwide and is a recognized leading project management course provider. This course will teach you how to create a business case, plan and manage change, as well as quality assurance, project scoping and deliverables.

Course details

Price$1,185.75 for one-year access
Time to complete20 hours
Prerequisites requiredNo prerequisites required
Flexible scheduleYes
DifficultyBeginner
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?Project managers and professionals supporting projects

Cornell University: Project Management Certificate Program

Unlike the other project management courses we have reviewed so far, Cornell’s Project Management Certificate Program is an instructor-led online PM certification course. The program is designed for professionals who want to enhance their knowledge of project management. You will acquire 50 project management education hours towards your PMP certification when you complete this course.

Course details

Price$2,730 or $830 per month
Time to complete3 months at 3–5 hours per week
Prerequisites requiredKnowledge of project management
Flexible scheduleNo - Instructor-led course
DifficultyIntermediate/advanced
Includes verified certificate of participationYes
Who should take this course?Team leaders, managers and aspiring PMPs

Tips for choosing the right project management course

When shopping for the best project management course for you, it’s essential to identify your learning goals. For instance, if you want to advance your career or look for higher-paying jobs, certification courses such as PMP or PRINCE2 can enhance your credibility and job prospects in the field. Your current professional stage and knowledge level will help you determine the kind of course to select:

  • Zero or limited project management knowledge? Go for a beginner course.
  • Need to widen your knowledge? Intermediate PM courses may help you align with the current industry trends.
  • Need advanced certification to advance your career? Look for PMP courses from recognized providers similar to the ones we listed above.

Before settling for a particular course and provider, make sure you do your due diligence.

  • Review the course syllabus.
  • Consider the course delivery method, duration and flexibility.
  • Consider the instructor’s qualifications and expertise.
  • Consider the cost of the course and weigh it against the value you’ll gain.

Ensure that the course provider is accredited by a recognized body in the field of project management, such as the Project Management Institute, Certified International Project Manager or Certified Associate in Project Management.

Frequently asked questions about online project management courses

We answered some commonly asked questions about online PM courses to help you determine the best course for you.

Which is the best certification for project management?

The best project management certification for you depends on your current career goals, experience level and industry. Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or expert, the courses we analyzed in this guide are top-tiers and are suitable for different experience levels.

Is a PMP course worth it?

Yes, it is worth it 100%. For example, obtaining a project management professional certification can provide several benefits, such as career advancement, increased earning potential and industry recognition.

Are there free online project management courses?

Yes, there are several free project management courses. Cybrary’s enterprise project management is a free project management course.

Are online project management courses accredited, and does accreditation matter?

Not all online project management courses are accredited, and accreditation can be an important factor to consider when choosing a course.

Accreditation matters because it assures that a reputable organization has evaluated the course or certification program and meets recognized industry standards. Accredited courses are more likely to be recognized and accepted by employers and professional organizations.

What is the difference between project management certifications and online courses?

Project management certifications are designed to validate your knowledge and expertise in project management — they usually require passing an exam. They may have prerequisites, such as a certain number of hours of project management experience. Conversely, online courses are educational programs that provide you with knowledge and skills in project management. They may or may not lead to a certification.

