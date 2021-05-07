Open source is leaving its vendor roots behind

Commentary: Some of the best open source today is made by enterprises like yours. Here's why that matters.

Back in 2009 then Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst declared, "Ultimately, for open source to provide value to all of our customers worldwide, we need to get our customers not only as users of open source products but truly engaged in open source and taking part in the development community." By 2016, he went a step further, arguing, "The majority of IT innovation will come from users, not vendors."

It's 2021, and Whitehurst's dream of enterprises doing the heavy lifting of open sourcing code has yet to be realized, but there are signs that we're well into the "early adopter" phase. Namely, the number of user-led projects being shepherded by foundations like the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

User-led innovation: it's happening

Some of these are well-known and widely used, like Envoy, which was created by Matt Klein and his team at Lyft. As Klein put it in an interview, the primary reason he decided to open source Envoy is because "We were all very, very naive," and had no idea how hard it would be.

Fortunately, there's plenty of naiveté to go round.

This is just the beginning of a list that grows longer by the day. There are many more projects that get released by enterprise users, yet haven't found the level of success that would make them likely candidates to be housed within a foundation. Yet even those that have reached that level of maturity is an impressive and growing list. It means that more of the software enterprises will be able to choose from originate with other users like them. This should yield better software, more tuned to an enterprise user's particular requirements.

There's more progress to be made, but we're on track.

Disclosure: I work for AWS, but the views expressed herein are mine.

