Data from ChatGPT Enterprise will not be used to train the popular chatbot. Plus, admins can manage access.

Today, OpenAI released ChatGPT Enterprise, an enterprise-grade version of its popular generative AI chatbot. ChatGPT Enterprise has enhanced security and privacy meant for business use and unlimited access to a high-speed version of ChatGPT‘s underlying large language model GPT-4. It also includes the ability to process longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities and per-organization customization options.

What is ChatGPT Enterprise?

ChatGPT Enterprise is a generative AI chatbot software platform. OpenAI sees it as an evolution of the type of chatbot assistant that is currently in vogue.

People from more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies have set up ChatGPT accounts, OpenAI said, according to its records of email address accounts with corporate domains. However, there has been some concern across industries that chatbots aren’t private because data from conversations held within the bots may be fed back into the massive pool of data the bots use for training. OpenAI intends to nip that concern in the bud by making sure ChatGPT Enterprise doesn’t use any conversations for training.

Enhanced security and admin options

Admins can access domain verification, single sign-on, usage insights and manage users through a dedicated console.

Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise data is encrypted in transit and at rest and is SOC 2 compliant, which the consumer version is not. Usage and advanced data analysis are both unlimited in ChatGPT Enterprise, unlike the metered consumer version.

“With the integration of ChatGPT Enterprise, we’re aimed at achieving a new level of employee empowerment, enhancing both our team’s performance and the customer experience,” Sebastian Siemiatkowski, chief executive officer at fintech company Klarna, told OpenAI in a blog post.

Upcoming additions to ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI plans to add even more to ChatGPT Enterprise in the future. Those enhancements include:

Custom connections to other enterprise applications.

A ChatGPT Business variant for smaller organizations.

Improved Advanced Data Analysis and browsing.

Tools made specifically for data analysts, marketers, customer support and other roles.

How can you get ChatGPT Enterprise?

ChatGPT Enterprise is available now. To get it for your business, you’ll need to contact OpenAI’s sales team. There is a page with more information, but we were getting a 404 error trying to visit it at the time of this writing. Pricing is also unknown for now, although we reached out to OpenAI for more information about availability.

ChatGPT Enterprise’s place in the market

OpenAI has several rivals in the area of generative AI for business. Anthropic makes the AI assistant Claude, which doesn’t have an enterprise version with privacy guardrails comparable to ChatGPT Enterprise. Google plays in the same space with its Bard AI for Workspace products, which has an admin panel for enterprise use. Because Meta’s Llama 2 AI is open source, it can be integrated into enterprise use cases in a variety of ways, including inside the Microsoft Azure AI catalog.

There is a chance OpenAI might end up competing with itself because customers can get ChatGPT through Azure.

“Customers can choose which platform is right for their business,” an OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters. We have reached out to OpenAI for more information about possibly competing with themselves.

ChatGPT has been an expensive project, with some estimates putting the cost of running it at $700,000 per day. Adding ChatGPT Enterprise as a new way to bring in some cash may help offset that drain.