Its only limit to being any slimmer than it is now is the charging port, which is separated from the case by a small slither of metal, according to product manager Zhou Yibao.

Oppo is careful not to claim the Find N5 as the thinnest foldable smartphone, as Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, measuring just 3.6 mm thick when unfolded, pips it to the title. However, as Huawei’s is a tri-fold device, the Find N5 can safely claim to be the thinnest bi-folding, or book-style, smartphone at a rumoured 4.2 mm thick.

In pictures shared on Weibo, Yibao compared the device to an iPhone 16 Pro Max and two Chinese yuan coins to demonstrate its thinness.

What are key features of the Oppo Find N5?

Yibao has revealed a number of features we can expect from the device, including its IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 full-level water resistance certifications, meaning it can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature jets of water as well as submersion. He said it is the “only folding flagship on the market” to offer all three.

The Find series head also announced that the Find N5 will come with DeepSeek-R1 integrations, such as with the voice assistant, online search, and the local file system, so chats can be saved to the device.

Oppo Find N5 will support ColorOS, the company’s custom Android-based operating system with multitasking features like the split screen. According to Digital Camera World, which was sent a handset ahead of the launch, it also has a triple camera setup from Swedish camera-maker Hasselblad, and the crease down the middle of the display is visible but “almost impossible to feel with your finger.”

The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, according to an image shared by Yibao, and can be charged both with a cable and wirelessly, marking an upgrade from its predecessor.

There are three colours available: black, white, and purple. All three will be available in China, with the official names Satin Black, Jade White, and Dusk Purple. Only the black and white versions will be sold in Europe, under Cosmic Black and Misty White.

The Oppo Find N5 is the successor to Oppo Find N3 released in 2023; the name N4 was not used in the latest version due to the number’s association with death in China. The N3 was sold as OnePlus Open in the U.S., and was also launched in the U.S. later than elsewhere. It is therefore likely that the device will make its way to the States later this time around, too, and be named OnePlus Open 2.