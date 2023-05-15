What are the capabilities of Oracle PeopleSoft? Learn more about Oracle PeopleSoft's features, pricing, pros, cons and alternatives here.

Oracle PeopleSoft’s fast facts Pricing: Contact Oracle for pricing details Key features: Workforce management.

Performance management.

Human capital management.

Financial management.

Customer relationship management.

Employee self-service.

Reporting and analytics. Try Oracle PeopleSoft

Oracle PeopleSoft is a people and technology management solution designed to cater to a larger and more complex organization’s human resources needs. PeopleSoft was founded in 1987 by Ken Morris and David Duffield and later acquired by Oracle Corporation in 2005. PeopleSoft offers organizations a suite of business management applications and modules covering enterprise resource planning, financial management and more.

SEE: Read about the best HR analytics tools and software for your business in 2023.

These applications help businesses automate and streamline workflow processes, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. For example, PeopleSoft’s human capital management solution helps users handle HR tasks like managing employees and their personal information. Its customer relationship management solution helps users manage and nurture leads until they become paying customers. With the financial and supply chain management system, businesses can manage their payroll, inventory and track shipments.

If PeopleSoft doesn’t meet your enterprise needs, we also analyzed its top competitors to help you determine the best option for your organization’s needs.

Jump to:

1 Rippling Rippling is the first way for businesses to manage all of their HR, IT, and Finance — payroll, benefits, computers, apps, corporate cards, expenses, and more — in one unified workforce platform. By connecting every business system to one source of truth for employee data, businesses can automate all of the manual work they normally need to do to make employee changes. Learn more 2 Paycor Payroll can be a time-consuming, administrative task for HR teams. Paycor’s solution is an easy-to-use yet powerful tool that gives you time back in your day. Quickly and easily pay employees from wherever you are and never worry about tax compliance again. Key features like general ledger integration, earned wage access, AutoRun, employee self-service and detailed reporting simplify the process and help ensure you pay employees accurately and on time. Learn more 3 OnPay Payroll and HR that move you in the right direction. We give you everything you need to navigate payroll, HR, and benefits — so you can keep running your business smoothly.



Get your first month free, or join a demo to see everything we can do! Learn more

Oracle PeopleSoft pricing

PeopleSoft’s pricing is available on demand. The actual cost is based on the product, features, license metric, number of users and support. To get an estimate for your company, contact PeopleSoft’s sales team to request a quote.

Generally, users’ feedback on review sites shows that the tool is moderately priced and offers value for money.

Oracle PeopleSoft key features

Human capital management

PeopleSoft HCM provides a suite of applications to help manage the entire employee life cycle, from recruitment to onboarding and, ultimately, offboarding (Figure A). Its core HR applications allow organizations to manage employee data, compensation and benefits, performance management, succession planning and career development. It also includes workforce analytics capabilities to gain insights into employee performance and help inform HR decisions.

Figure A

With PeopleSoft HCM, organizations can access employee data and adjust to the changing needs of their workforce. It also offers payroll processing, time and labor management, and compliance reporting.

Financial and supply chain management system

PeopleSoft FSCM is designed to help organizations manage their financial and supply chain operations. The platform provides various integrated solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, asset management, budgeting, forecasting and cash management, plus supply chain solutions, such as supplier relationship management, inventory management and order fulfillment (Figure B).

Figure B

It gives visibility into an organization’s financial and supply chain processes to help them track their progress, identify areas for improvement and efficiently manage their finances.

Performance management

To ensure that all hands are on deck toward achieving the company’s goals, businesses need to be able to monitor each team member’s performance. PeopleSoft enables employees and managers to provide development feedback anytime to anyone in the company.

The tool also supports check-ins, enabling employees and managers to have a 1:1 discussion about their tasks, progress, challenges and other relevant topics — making it possible for managers to measure the performance of each team member and compare it to the team’s overall performance. The feedback loop from the performance tracker allows team members to identify areas where improvement is needed and take corrective action.

Enterprise service automation

PeopleSoft ESA is designed for project managers, program managers, services controllers and department managers (Figure C). It’s ideal for project-focused enterprise organizations or departments, allowing them to manage projects through their lifecycle from start to finish.

Figure C

The key capabilities of ESA include:

Project portfolio management.

Program management.

Resource management.

Proposal management.

Project billing.

Project costing.

Grants.

Mobile time and expense.

Contracts.

Expenses.

With ESA, users can easily track, monitor and manage all project- and service-related activities from one centralized platform. The highly configurable system enables users to tailor it to their specific needs.

Oracle PeopleSoft pros

PeopleSoft is feature-rich.

It offers comprehensive modules to cover all aspects of an organization’s operation.

The tool is frequently updated.

Employers or managers can use it to document and track employee information.

​​Includes track and monitor performance, learning, and development.

Oracle PeopleSoft cons

Users report that the tool is difficult to learn and use.

The initial setup is complex.

Users report that PeopleSoft is usually slow when used to perform actions such as generating reports.

It lacks transparent pricing.

Alternatives to Oracle PeopleSoft

Workday HCM

Workday is a cloud-based HCM designed to help businesses manage their people, processes and technologies. It helps organizations with employee onboarding, performance management, compensation and benefits administration. Aside from being an HCM solution, their origin is also the same. Tech entrepreneur David Duffield founded Workday and PeopleSoft — and both solutions are competing to rank among the best HR software. Workday HCM is suitable for organizations and businesses looking for an easy-to-use platform to manage their HR and finances.

Pricing

Like PeopleSoft, Workday HCM doesn’t advertise its rates on its website. Prospective buyers should contact their sales team for quotes.

Paylocity

Paylocity is a cloud-based payroll and HR software provider. It offers payroll processing, tax filing, workforce and talent management, time tracking and benefits administration services. The software helps employers automate payroll tasks, manage employee data, and track time and attendance. Paylocity is considered a mid-market human resources information system suitable for small to midsize businesses. Businesses with location-independent teams may also consider Paylocity, as it provides global payroll support for over 100 countries.

To learn more, read our comprehensive Paylocity review.

Pricing

Paylocity pricing is available upon request.

Review methodology

We collected product data directly from the Oracle website, including features and targeted customers. We also read product documentation, white papers and datasheets. In addition to our primary research, we gathered user experience data from third-party review websites such as Gartner and other resources to learn about current and past user experiences.