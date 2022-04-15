Your email has been sent

Palantir and Snowflake are both AI-fueled data warehousing tools. Compare the features of Palantir and Snowflake.

Palantir and Snowflake are data warehousing tools that offer unique methods of interacting with large, non-relational data sets. While Palantir uses private operating system models, Snowflake offers a more conventional, cloud-based warehousing approach. Let’s compare the two tools.

What is Palantir?

A next-generation data analysis company, Palantir provides three major software platforms: Foundry, Gotham and Apollo. Palantir specializes in AI-ready operating systems that can enhance decision-making through machine learning and DevOps.

What is Snowflake?

Snowflake is a cloud-based data warehouse company. Snowflake provides data processing, analytics and storage solutions that are entirely separate from other non-relational data technologies. With Snowflake, organizations can use a large number of third-party integrations and programming languages to analyze and control their data.

Palantir vs. Snowflake: Feature comparison

Features Palantir Snowflake Data storage File-based Cloud-based Data analysis Private operating system models Conventional cloud-based data warehousing approach Machine learning Yes Yes DevOps practices Yes No SaaS Yes Yes Programming languages support Java, Python, C/C++, C#, JavaScript, more Go, Java, .NET, Python, C, Node.js, more Integrations One 15+ Audience DevOps pros and developers who can develop their own data solutions Everyone

Data storage

Palantir doesn’t store data – it provides next-generation AI-driven technology through which an organization is able to dynamically manage its on-premise and cloud data itself. Consequently, Palantir operates much like a data lake.

Snowflake provides a more traditional cloud-based data storage solution. Organizations can both store and analyze their data through the Snowflake system. If your company is interested in data lakes, data warehousing or ETL technology, Snowflake provides it.

Data analysis

Palantir’s data analysis is conducted through private operating system models, which allows for greater flexibility and customizability but may require more technical expertise. There’s really no analog to Palantir’s structure.

Snowflake takes a more cloud-based approach to data warehousing, providing a user-friendly interface that doesn’t require as much technical knowledge. Snowflake can be realistically compared to any other data warehousing, data lake or ETL solution.

Machine learning

Both Palantir and Snowflake leverage machine learning technologies, which can be used for data analysis and can optimize and improve the efficiency of data storage.

Palantir’s machine learning systems are baked into the core of the operating system; Snowflake’s AI systems are used for data analysis and storage.

DevOps

Palantir integrates DevOps practices into its software in order to facilitate rapid and reliable software development.

While Snowflake provides some automation capabilities, it doesn’t have the same focus on DevOps integration. Snowflake focuses more on the business side of data analysis and data management rather than development.

Integrations

Palantir operates within a closed ecosystem, with the exception of Microsoft Power Query. This doesn’t mean Palantir can’t be integrated with other third-party solutions — only that there are very few native integrations.

Comparatively, Snowflake has a wide array of integrations, including Microsoft Power Query, Flyte, Great Expectations, Amundsen and Accern.

Choosing Palantir vs. Snowflake

The choice between Palantir and Snowflake will come down to these key factors:

How you want to store your data. Palantir offers file-based storage, while Snowflake stores data in the cloud. Palantir’s storage relies upon your own technology as Palantir doesn’t store any data itself, while Snowflake provides a complete data warehousing and data lake solution.

Palantir offers file-based storage, while Snowflake stores data in the cloud. Palantir’s storage relies upon your own technology as Palantir doesn’t store any data itself, while Snowflake provides a complete data warehousing and data lake solution. How you want to analyze your data. Palantir analyzes data through private operating system models, while Snowflake uses a more conventional cloud-based data warehousing approach. Palantir’s private OS model is unlike any other technology.

Palantir analyzes data through private operating system models, while Snowflake uses a more conventional cloud-based data warehousing approach. Palantir’s private OS model is unlike any other technology. The programming languages you want to use. Palantir and Snowflake both offer support for multiple programming languages, so you’ll need to see which language is supported where. Java, Python and C++ can be used with either solution.

Palantir and Snowflake both offer support for multiple programming languages, so you’ll need to see which language is supported where. Java, Python and C++ can be used with either solution. Ease of use. Palantir will be generally more difficult to use, whereas Snowflake is designed to be more accessible. Consequently, Palantir provides more in-depth analysis, but it also requires a more knowledgeable analytics team.

Palantir will be generally more difficult to use, whereas Snowflake is designed to be more accessible. Consequently, Palantir provides more in-depth analysis, but it also requires a more knowledgeable analytics team. The business processes you use. Palantir is far more customized to a DevOps, feature-rich environment than Snowflake, though both can be adapted to a DevOps mindset.

Both Palantir and Snowflake offer comprehensive solutions for large, non-relational data sets, but the products are inherently different technologies. In short, if you want file-based storage with an AI-powered operating system, choose Palantir; if you want cloud-based data warehousing for unusually large, disparate sets, choose Snowflake.