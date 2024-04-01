TL;DR: Banish PDF problems forever with a lifetime subscription to the PDF Expert Premium Plan for Mac while it’s available to new users for just $109.99 — that’s a 21% discount off the regular $139 subscription price.

Everyone knows that dealing with PDF documents for business can be a big pain. Fortunately, the PDF Expert Premium Plan for Mac can help mitigate that irritation and even makes it possible for you to edit text right within a PDF. Better yet, a lifetime subscription is currently available to new users for only $109.99, a discount of 21% off the regular $139 subscription price.

About PDF Expert Premium

Packed with powerful features, the app has a very intuitive, user-friendly interface. It has all of Apple’s best and most up-to-date technological innovations that will allow you to just start breezing through all of your PDF tasks from now on.

Edit to your heart’s content, fix typos, insert paragraphs and images, or add links. Annotate like a professional with highlights, comments, stamps and pop-up notes. Then, organize your PDFs however you please. Split or merge documents; add, subtract or rotate pages and more.

You also get all the PDF conversions you could wish for. Convert images, Word, Excel and PPT to PDF. Or convert PDFs to editable versions of any of those file types. You’ll be able to just click on PDF forms to fill them in and even add your signature. Confidential information can be redacted, as well.

Use OCR to recognize text so that you can search, copy and highlight it. Split and crop pages, remove unwanted margins, improve contrast, remove shadows and fix distortions. Students, educators, managers, architects and more will love these PDF tools. Naturally, the program comes with priority support.

Although the AI features in the 1-year subscription aren’t included in this lifetime version, it’s still easy to see why PDF Expert has been rated 4.6 stars out of 5 on both the Apple App Store and Capterra. Any time you can wrangle your data more efficiently is a boost for your business, and the same is true of your documents.

Get a lifetime subscription to the PDF Expert Premium Plan for Mac while it’s available to new users for just $109.99, a discount of 21% off the usual $139 retail price.

Prices and availability subject to change.