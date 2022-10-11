Take a deep dive into Microsoft Power Query and Power BI with The Power Query for Excel & Power BI Course—now available for $25.

In today’s competitive marketplace, businesses are doing everything they can to get an edge on the competition. That’s why business intelligence has become such a top priority for many businesses in recent years. But while there are many business intelligence tools on the market, nothing beats a human with outstanding skills and insight.

Today, business analysts average $80,000 per year, so if you’re thinking about ways to climb the career ladder or score a new job, learning business intelligence is a great opportunity. Turns out, if you have a background in Excel, it’s very easy to take that next leap; you just have to get more familiar with some of its more advanced tools. The Power Query for Excel & Power BI Course will have you set up for success.

This two-hour course is taught by Yoda Learning, a team of 12 industry professionals focused on developing project-based learning solutions. In this course, they take aim at Power Query for Excel and Power BI, two of the most powerful business analysis tools that Microsoft offers.

Here, you’ll learn how to prepare data using Power Query to source data from single or multiple files, transform it quickly, and load it directly into a table or data model. You’ll be able to import, merge, shape and clean data efficiently, so you can then get it into Power BI for analysis. There’s instruction on how to convert data types, calculate columns, unpivot data and much more, so you’ll be able to quickly and effectively make smarter insights about your data.

