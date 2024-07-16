Google Pixel 7a: Amazon

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: Amazon

SanDisk Extreme PRO 256GB Memory Card: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Amazon

Get an Amazon Prime membership: Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, July 16 and 17 are good times to go shopping for your office or home setup. We’ve scoured this year’s deals for the deepest discounts — over 50% where possible — on name brand tech and practical gadgets.

Please note that these deals are only available for Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Student members.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Google Pixel 7a Google’s 2023 midrange phone is 50% off on during the Prime Day event. This model is unlocked, meaning you can pair it with any carrier after purchase. The Pixel 7a features 128 GB of storage, a wide-angle camera and a 6.1-inch OLED display. Only the charcoal color is applicable for the Prime Day deal. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for this Google Pixel 7a phone is $249, which is 50% off the list price. Amazon

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones The Studio Pro line offers audio tech for both leisure and work. The immersive spatial audio can make your business meetings sound crisp, and other features are even more suited for office or home office living. The battery lasts up to 40 hours, Beats claims. Active noise canceling shuts out distractions, or, you can choose transparency mode to keep an ear out for your dog or your kids while you’re in a meeting. These headphones are compatible with both Android and Apple phones. Choose from four color options during the Prime Day sale. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for Beats Studio Pro wireless noise canceling headphones is $169.99, which is 51% off the list price. Amazon

SanDisk Extreme PRO 256GB Memory Card The SanDisk Extreme PRO line of memory cards can hold and quickly transfer professional-quality images and video at up to 4K UHD. Professional photographers, videographers, creatives and marketers could move from capturing images and video to editing their projects quickly with the 200MB/s offload speed. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for the SanDisk Extreme PRO 256GB memory card is $31.99, which is 49% off the list price. Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung just announced the third generation of the Galaxy Buds, but if you prefer the smaller shape of the Galaxy Buds 2 or want a discount on the still-modern earbuds, the Prime Day deal might be right for you. Galaxy Buds 2 can do Samsung’s impressive live translation – as long as you have a compatible Galaxy phone. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is $109.99, which is 52% off the list price. Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The small, lightweight (1.03 pounds) Samsung tablet is good for taking notes at conferences or in the field, while the vivid ‎10.4-inch screen is large and high-resolution enough for performing creative work. The note-taking capabilities are particularly impressive, with searchable hand-written-style notes and document markup options. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64 GB tablet is $199.99, which is 39% off the list price. Amazon

Get an Amazon Prime membership In addition to these great tech bargains, check out what else you can get with an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon