Looking for a new laptop for work? Amazon Prime Day 2024 – actually held across two days, July 16 and July 17 – can be a good time to buy that new computer you’ve been eyeing or to scan for deals on modern tech. Prime Day deals for laptops tend to be in the 15-25% range, with the deepest deals on the more expensive laptops. So, shop around to see what fits your budget.

Please note that these deals are only available for Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Student members.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Amazon took $200 off Apple’s famously reliable MacBook Air for Prime Day. The 2022 version comes with 256GB (or 512GB at a slightly smaller discount), a 13.6-inch screen and 18 hours of battery life. The Apple 2022 MacBook Air will be compatible with Apple Intelligence AI features when macOS Sequoia comes out in fall 2024. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for this Apple 2022 MacBook Air is $799, which is 20% off the list price. Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 Amazon has a few different size options of the Acer Aspire 5 on sale. We’ve highlighted the deepest discount, which is on the 15.6” 16GB/512GB version, but take a look at all of the options to find out whether another size might be good for you, as the discounts are similar. The Acer Aspire 5 is suitable for professional video and photo editing, but some reviews say it isn’t as fast as advertised. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for the Acer Aspire 5 15.6” 16GB/512GB is $609.99, which is 25% off the list price. Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 The Microsoft Surface’s form factor still wows in its 9th generation, with the sleek tablet able to sit in a variety of configurations. The laptop-like 13-inch display, impressive 1TB SSD storage and 32GB RAM and portable weight (3.6 pounds) make this a versatile machine for work. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is $2,149, which is 20% off the list price. Amazon

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus This laptop is a relatively high-end option from Dell, with a 2TB SSD; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU for creating projects or gaming; and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, which can run Windows 11’s AI features. The 16” screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving it relatively tall proportions so that your work won’t feel as cluttered when you work on multiple windows at the same time. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is $1,301, which is 21% off the list price. Amazon

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop If you’re looking for a laptop that can handle both work and play, consider the Acer Nitro V’s powerful processors and highly-capable cooling system. The AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU mean this laptop will perform quickly and display either games or creative work well. Reviewers praise the powerful fans for keeping the laptop cool even when run at high performance for long periods. The Amazon Prime Day deal price for the Acer Nitro V is $659.99, which is 15% off the list price. Amazon

