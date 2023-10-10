Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals and discounts to help you find the perfect device at a great price.

Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days 2023 is finally here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to get your hands on excellent laptops at competitive prices. Whether you are looking for a high-performance machine, buying several laptops to equip your workers, or doing design work, here are the best laptop offers available to Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student members.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate when this article was written.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Business The Samsung Galaxy Book3 is a high-performance, lightweight laptop designed for professionals. It features a 14- or 16-inch display with 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a sharp and smooth viewing experience. The laptop is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and is known for handling demanding tasks with ease. Powered by an integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 graphic core, the computer is also popular among professionals who work with high-resolution images and video. The 14″, 16 GB-1 TB capability version is 19% off and selling for $1,409.99, while the 16″ 32 GB-1 TB model is 18% off and costs $1,684.99. Both of these models are Intel Core i7-1360P.

Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5-2023

If your company is looking to buy several laptops for your hybrid or in-office workers, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5-2023 is a robust solution. This is a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. It is perfect for meetings, presentations and everyday work. While the IdeaPad Flex 5-2023 is not the most powerful laptop on the market, it does balance performance, portability and versatility efficiently. The 512 GB model sells for $734.99 and is 14% off, and the 256 GB version is 5% off and costs $529.99. Amazon

LG Gram Lightweight laptop The LG Gram Lightweight laptop is especially well-suited for professionals who have high processing demands and storage needs. The laptop is popular among professional services, creative industries, small businesses and sectors such as education. The laptop has a 15.6″ screen, is powered by Intel’s Evo 13th Gen processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics and can handle multitasking with ease. The 16 GB-512 GB SSD is 33% off and selling for $999.99. Amazon

HP's Envy x360 HP’s Envy x360 has a sleek and professional design, and it is loaded with features that businesses need such as a powerful processor, plenty of RAM and storage, and a secure webcam. In addition, the laptop can run heavy workloads and has great graphics capabilities. The 15-inch FHD display, powered by Intel Core i7-1355U and comes with 16 GB RAM capacity and 1 TB SSD is 24% off and selling for $854.99. Amazon

HP 15.6 inch Laptop PC The HP 15.6 inch Laptop PC is a budget-friendly machine that is well-suited for a variety of tasks and is ideal for hybrid or BYOD workers. The 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor makes it a reliable device. The 16 GB-512GB model is selling for just $639.99 with the 24% off discount, making it a hard deal to pass on. Amazon

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo is a laptop for business users who are looking for power and versatility. Its unique dual-screen design can be a major advantage for businesses; the secondary display can be used for various tasks such as multitasking, displaying presentations, and controlling creative applications. Popular among developers and graphic designers, the secondary display can be used as a “canvas,” while the main display features tools and toolbars. The laptop has a 16:10 touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the latest 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H processors. The Intel Core i9, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4050 model is 17% off and selling for $1,899.99. Amazon