A queue callback offers callers the option to request a return call from an agent instead of waiting on hold. This saves customers time and helps you make your call center operations smoother and more efficient.

I love it when companies offer this option. I think most people would rather get back to their life and receive a call later.

Queue callbacks go by a ton of different names: automated callbacks, virtual holds, callback queues and other terms. It’s all the same thing. You will usually see it listed as a call center IVR feature, though some vendors offer it as part of standard business phone services.

If customers are waiting on hold for more than 5 minutes, I recommend using queue callbacks.

It’s not difficult to set up, and there are really only a small number of situations where it doesn’t make sense to use.

The beauty of the callback

Queue callbacks are one of the most efficient ways to reduce call queue times. So it’s a clear win on the operations side.

Plus, they make customers feel like VIPs because the customers themselves get to request a return call. That might be over-egging it a little, but queue callbacks certainly provide a better experience for callers. Who wants to listen to hold music and pre-recorded messages? No one.

Enhancing a caller’s experience is really important. Everyone is chasing that goal using complex strategies and expensive tools. Queue callbacks offer an easy way to win over customers and improve call center metrics at the same time.

Why customers love queue callbacks

It gives them part of their day back.

They feel like they have more control over their call.

They don’t have to listen to the hold music or a repetitive message.

It shows them that you respect their time.

It shows you are willing to actively pursue them.

Why call centers love queue callbacks

It sets up a more efficient workflow for your agents.

Agents handle fewer callers that have been waiting on hold.

It improves call queue metrics immediately.

It increases customer satisfaction scores.

Ideal uses for queue callbacks

If you can’t tell already, I think that automated callbacks should be part of every call queue management strategy. These systems are a godsend in high-demand situations, and offer a way to improve service delivery without hiring more employees.

SEE: Learn call queue management tips for making it through peak call volumes.

Here’s where queue callbacks can have the most impact:

Peak times

Queue callbacks can be great if your call center analytics reveal there are hours when customers are most likely to call. The same is true if you want to make sure that the crazy times between Black Friday and New Year’s are completely covered.

They might not solve understaffing issues, but queue callback is a thousand times better than hiring new staff that will need to be onboarded and trained to solve temporary issues.

Multilingual support

Callback options can be configured to automatically connect customers to agents who speak their preferred language. This should be fairly easy to set up with skills-based call routing.

Again, this is another way to more efficiently use the talents of the agents you have, rather than having to go out and hire more people. It may not work in every situation, but queue callbacks will help you maximize the time of your agents with specialized skills.

Unexpected surges

Maybe there’s a promotion going on, one of your products has been shipped out with defects, or perhaps it’s just a busy Tuesday. You can’t hire people to sit around and hang out just in case an unexpected surge occurs, nor can you make your customers wait for extended periods of time.

What you can do is automatically turn callbacks on during unexpected surges. It will give your callers their time back while allowing your agents to regroup and organize themselves over time.

Technical support

If your Interactive Voice Response (IVR) or agents identify that a customer wants to talk about an issue that may require a long time to solve, you can have them request a callback for very specific use cases and technical support.

SEE: Discover why employees and callers alike appreciate IVR.

This also helps reduce call transfers trying to get the customer to the right technical agent who can help them. With queue callback, you can make sure a technical specialist who knows the customer’s issue is the one on the line calling them.

Tips for using queue callbacks

Some best practices to keep in mind include:

Offer an estimated wait time.

Offer an estimated callback time.

Allow the customers to choose between a callback or staying on hold.

Train agents to be ready to handle callbacks right where the IVR left off.

These are all small and important details to get right as you configure IVR call flows. Most of it can be automated so you are not manually updating wait times. That would be terrible.

Having your call center integrated with your CRM software will go a long way toward prepping agents to jump back on the call. They’ll be able to see the customer details, purchase history, and potentially a lot more.

Another thing to consider is using an outbound dialer to manage queue callbacks.

Three scenarios where queue callbacks don’t work

Routine inquiries

When customers call with basic questions such as how much they have to pay on a bill or how they can get a refund for a product they returned, queue callbacks are just going to feel more frustrating than helpful for the customer. Plus, it’s a waste of time and resources in most cases.

For routine inquiries, you can use an IVR menu system, a chatbot, email support, or other self-service options. Allowing customers to make IVR payments is a no-brainer, in my opinion. This eliminates the risk of your agent making a costly error, and most callers are happy to get this done without having to speak to a human.

Urgent calls

When people call about credit card cancellations, a theft, or any other urgent matters, you should absolutely not offer them a callback. If they selected an urgent menu option, make sure to put them through to your next available agent.

Put yourself in the customer’s shoes — if you were dealing with what felt like a crisis, you’d want to know you could be helped and taken care of immediately.

You’ll call back in less than five minutes

If an agent will be free in a minute or two, offering a callback is just going to waste time. It will take longer to schedule a callback, and the customer would likely prefer to wait on hold for a few extra moments anyway.

I’d set the threshold for using this feature at about five minutes. Use what you know about the nature of your business to adjust from there. This is where data analysis and call center analytics come into play. They enable you to accurately predict wait times, so you can make better decisions regarding the timing of your virtual hold options.