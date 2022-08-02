This refurbished Windows tablet, which offers a 10.8" ClearType full HD display with 1920x1280 resolution, is on sale now.

We all want the most cutting-edge tech, but who can afford to buy brand new electronics as soon as products are released? When you really need new tech, consider buying refurbished electronics.

Refurbished electronics might have been used or damaged in some way such as a cosmetic defect and returned to the factory to be fixed up to almost good as new. You can buy a new-ish device for a fraction of the list price.

For instance, this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 Intel Atom Z8700, 2GB 64GB Windows 10 tablet is the 2015 model, and you can get it for $30 off the list price.

Microsoft Surface is one of the most flexible devices on the market. This Windows tablet offers a 10.8″ ClearType full HD display with 1920×1280 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio for crystal clear streaming, browsing, gaming, working and more. It has 10-point multi-touch support for responsive working and a stand that supports both landscape and portrait modes so you don’t always have to have your tablet on your lap. That makes it especially useful for designers and other creatives.

The Surface 3 offers up to 10 hours of video playback, supports standard Wi-Fi protocols and Bluetooth 4.0, and has integrated cameras and a microphone for video calls. This Windows tablet even has Dolby stereo speakers for elite audio reproduction.

Why pay list price for a new tablet when you can get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 Intel Atom Z8700, 2GB 64GB Windows 10 tablet for 13% off $230 at just $199.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.