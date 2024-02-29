RoboForm began as a company that dealt in form automation and autofill. It has expanded into areas such as password management. Its password manager offers a wide range of security features. They are certainly good enough for most individuals and are likely to prove adequate for many businesses, especially SMBs.

RoboForm Free vs. RoboForm Premium: Comparison

RoboForm has multiple versions for business and personal use; we’ve broken down each in our full review. But for those simply wondering whether the free version may be enough for them or if it would be better to upgrade to a premium version, let’s compare the two versions and help you decide.

Features Free Premium $1.99/month Unlimited passwords Yes Yes Number of devices 1 Multiple Password generator Yes Yes 2FA Yes Yes Cloud backup Yes Yes Support Email Priority 24/7 email, live chat and phone support during business hours. Secure sharing Can send individual items but no sharing of folders Secure sharing and sending of items and folders.

Feature comparison: RoboForm Free vs. RoboForm Premium

RoboForm does a good job of providing a broad range of password management functionality with all of its plans. Both its free and premium versions include features such as unlimited password storage, autofill, multi-platform support, offline access, passkey support, password generation, AES 256 encryption, password audits, export/import functions, password history, Windows application logins and master password restores. While there are similarities between these versions, there are also key differences.

Unlimited passwords

Both the free and premium versions of RoboForm allow users to store as many passwords as they wish in the application.

Number of devices

The free version of RoboForm only allows the use of one device. RoboForm Premium allows the use of multiple devices from one password manager, which makes life far easier for a user who hops from laptop to smartphone to tablet many times a day. Thus, the free version should only be favored by those happy to stick to one device.

Password generator

All versions come with a built-in password generator that can create strong, unique passwords whenever you sign up for a new account.

Two-factor authentication

2FA is available on all versions. If a password is compromised, therefore, the hacker still can’t access the account or application unless they possess an additional authentication method such as a code or biometric input.

Cloud backup

RoboForm backs up account data securely for easy restoration from any device, either locally or in the cloud. If the user loses access, this feature provides a way to retrieve valuable passwords and other items stored on the application. Both versions provide this feature.

Support

The free version of RoboForm comes with only basic email support. But don’t expect a response within 24 hours. The premium versions provide email responses within 24 hours as well as phone support from 9-5 Monday to Friday EST.

Secure sharing

The free version of RoboForm has limited data sharing capabilities. A user can securely send items using the application such as passwords and financial information. However, the Premium plan provides the ability to securely share and send data.

RoboForm Free pros and cons

Pros of RoboForm Free

Unlimited password storage enables a user to store as many passwords to as many sites as they wish on one device.

Includes a raft of security features also found on the premium version, such as autofill, multi-platform support, offline access, passkey support, password generation, encryption, password history and master password restores.

Cloud backup is provided as well as master password restore.

Cons of RoboForm Free

Only usable on one device.

Support options are limited to a relatively slow email response line.

Users can only securely send information but not share it more broadly.

RoboForm Premium pros and cons

Pros of RoboForm Premium

Unlimited password storage managed centrally across multiple devices.

Secure sharing and sending of items and folders with no restrictions.

Good support courtesy of a 9-5 EST phone line Monday to Friday and 24-hour email response.

Cons of RoboForm Premium

Allows users to set passwords that are weaker than those allowed on some other password managers.

Lacks some of the security features found in password managers that are aimed at secure business environments.

Methodology

We assessed the pros and cons of RoboForm Premium and RoboForm Free based on expert evaluation and user reviews. For more information, read our full review of RoboForm.

Should your organization use RoboForm Free or RoboForm Premium?

RoboForm does a better job than some other competitive offerings in including core security functions in its free password manager version. As such, it is a good option for users who need basic password management capabilities. That said, RoboForm Free does offer an adequate range of bells and whistles. It is limited in that it can only be used on one device. Nevertheless, anyone happy to operate on only one device will find it a good choice in most cases as it can store unlimited numbers of passwords. RoboForm Premium is the one to choose for users operating on more than one device. It also provides a few more sophisticated features that business users may need. It is also better supported. Both make sense for specific use cases, but RoboForm Premium is probably going to be chosen by most users in today’s age of multiple-device ownership.