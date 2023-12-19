NordPass and 1Password are two popular password managers. Find out the key differences between them to determine which one is right for you.

NordPass and 1Password are among the best choices when it comes to top password management solutions. While both solutions share similar functions—to help internet users create, save, manage and use passwords across different online services—their features and capabilities differ.

NordPass is great for individuals and families with an option for free and budget-friendly long-term plans, an easy-to-use interface and full mobile features. 1Password offers tools such as tags and categories for organizing passwords, plus Travel Mode for on-the-go security and Watchtower for actionable alerts.

Given their similarities, how do you make a choice between the two? In this article, we compare NordPass vs. 1Password to help you choose the best password manager for you and your organization’s needs.

NordPass vs. 1Password: Comparison table

The table below summarizes and compares the key features offered by both password managers.

NordPass 1Password Our Rating 4.6 stars out of of 5 4.3 stars out of of 5 Self-hosted authenticator app Yes, with NordPass Authenticator, currently available for NordPass Business and Enterprise members on iOS and Android devices. No. It requires external authenticators like Authy, Microsoft Authenticator, etc. Two-factor authentication Yes Yes Passkey support Yes Yes Single Sign-on (SSO) Yes Yes Free plan available Yes, but only on one device per session. No VPN Yes No Starting price Starts at $1.49/month for first 2 yrs + 3 months free Starts at $2.99 Free trial 30-day free trial for Premium plan users and 14-day free trial for all Business plan users except Enterprise 14-day free trial across all plans but Enterprise Money-back guarantee Yes, offers 30-day money-back guarantee No Dark Web monitoring Yes, uses NordPass Data Breach Scanner. Yes Number of devices Unlimited (paid plans only) Unlimited Passkey support Yes Yes Alerts and reporting Yes Yes Encryption type XChaCha20 encryption algorithm (future proof) 256-bit AES encryption Visit NordPass Visit 1Password

NordPass and 1Password: Pricing

NordPass has two usage tiers, each with three subscription plans: Personal & Family and Business.

Personal & Family

Free Plan : Restricted features for one user per session and includes a 30-day Premium trial.

: Restricted features for one user per session and includes a 30-day Premium trial. Premium Plan : $1.69/user/month billed annually or $1.29/user/month for two years; includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

: $1.69/user/month billed annually or $1.29/user/month for two years; includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. Family Plan: $2.99/user/month billed annually or $2.49/user/month for two years; includes a 30-day money-back guarantee and supports up to 6 users.

Business

Teams : $1.99/user/month billed annually or $1.79/user/month every two years for up to 10 users.

: $1.99/user/month billed annually or $1.79/user/month every two years for up to 10 users. Business : $3.99/user/month billed annually or $3.59/user/month every two years; supports 5 to 250 users.

: $3.99/user/month billed annually or $3.59/user/month every two years; supports 5 to 250 users. Enterprise: $4.50/user/month billed annually or $4.10/user/month billed every two years. It includes six extra months when subscribed for either of the billing cycles; supports unlimited users.

1Password has four subscription tiers: Individuals, Families, Teams Starter Pack, Business and Enterprise.

Individual : Starts at $2.99 per user per month when billed annually; supports one user on unlimited devices.

: Starts at $2.99 per user per month when billed annually; supports one user on unlimited devices. Families : $4.99 per user per month when billed annually; supports up to five users.

: $4.99 per user per month when billed annually; supports up to five users. Teams Starter Pack : $19.95 per user per month when billed annually; supports up to 10 users.

: $19.95 per user per month when billed annually; supports up to 10 users. Business : $7.99 per user per month when billed annually.

: $7.99 per user per month when billed annually. Enterprise: Contact 1Password for quote.

NordPass vs. 1Password: Feature comparison

NordPass and 1Password both offer a comprehensive set of features for secure password management. Let’s see how they compare.

Encryption

NordPass and 1Password excel in security offerings. Both offer strong encryption and multi-factor authentication. NordPass uses XChaCha20 encryption which supports two different lengths of keys, with the 256-bit encryption being the strongest. 1Password offers AES-256 encryption, which encrypts data in fixed-size blocks (128 bits in the case of AES-256), using a complex algorithm to transform the data. Both NordPass and 1Password ensure a zero-knowledge structure and prioritize user privacy, but NordPass gains an edge with its innovative encryption choice.

Monitoring

NordPass uses a Breach Scanner, which is a built-in NordPass Premium feature that automatically scans leaked databases and compares them to items saved in your vault. If any of my email addresses, passwords or credit card details had been leaked, NordPass would list them, highlighting which breaches could affect me the most.

In comparison, 1Password employs Watchtower, a feature that enables you to see if any of your passwords have appeared in data breaches. It also flags weak or duplicate passwords and websites where you can turn on two-factor authentication.

Password sharing and history

NordPass and 1Password both offer secure password sharing in encrypted vaults. 1Password facilitates password sharing through vaults and links available on Teams and Business plans. NordPass offers free link-based sharing for 24 hours and allows paid users to share passwords and passkeys within their vaults. Users can give full access or limit the access shared.

Both password managers support a password history feature that allows you to view your previous passwords. For NordPass, this feature can be used to review your past passwords, revert to previous versions and track the timeline of any changes made to them. 1Password also comes with this feature; however, theirs offers more flexibility. With 1Password, you can easily view, restore and track changes made to passwords on different vaults, as well as grant permissions to who can restore passwords to their previous versions.

Password generator

Using strong, complex passwords helps protect accounts from unauthorized access and potential security threats. 1Password’s strong password generator offers 20-character Smart Passwords, customizable length, Memorable Passwords and up to 12-digit PINs. NordPass defaults to 12-character unique passwords with customization options encompassing letters, numbers, symbols and mixed cases. If needed, you can extend the password to up to 60 characters.

Device support and browser extensions

Both NordPass and 1Password support unlimited devices except the free version of NordPass, which supports only one sign-in per session. The two password managers work seamlessly on Windows, Mac, Linux and ChromeOS. 1Password supports Single Sign-On (SSO), which simplifies the process of logging into sites or applications that have different login options, like Google, Facebook, etc. NordPass also supports SSO and offers quality Android and iOS apps with features like an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) scanner, which allows users to upload their credit card details and notes. Also, both NordPass and 1Password offer browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge, ensuring seamless password management across various web browsing environments.

NordPass pros and cons

Below are pros and cons to consider when reviewing NordPass:

Pros

Advanced encryption method.

Easy-to-use interface.

Zero-knowledge policy.

VPN for WiFi security.

Money-back guarantee.

Android and IOS apps with OCR scanner.

Free version available.

Offers 30-day Premium trial.

Unlimited device connection for paid users.

Biometric authentication available.

Offers live chat support.

Data Breach Scanner for web monitoring.

Password health checkup.

Variety of plans and pricing options.

Cons

The free version is limited to only one device.

Auto-fill requires some tweaks to work on mobile.

Limited password sorting and filtering

1Password pros and cons

Here are some positives and drawbacks that come with using 1Password:

Pros

Travel Mode for cloud-free WiFi sync.

Work on all devices and major web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave and Safari.

1Password Watchtower for monitoring logins and highlighting any weak or reused passwords.

Offers a desktop app.

Offers 14-day free trial across the pricing plans except Enterprise.

Cons

The user interface can be a bit overwhelming for new users.

No free plan.

No VPN support.

No online chat for customer service.

Methodology

To compare NordPass and 1Password, we conducted a comprehensive test on the two password managers. I downloaded the apps on various platforms, including my Android device, Windows PC and added the extensions to Chrome. This allowed me to assess the user interface and how each runs on different operating systems and browsers. While both worked well on my devices, I noticed that NordPass auto-fill needed extra configuration to work on my Android device.

Additionally, I also read through the product pages for information on pricing and feature descriptions.

Should your organization use NordPass or 1Password?

NordPass and 1Password are both reputable password management solutions with strengths and weaknesses. Deciding between them comes down to your organizational needs or requirements.

NordPass’ XChaCha20 encryption, which is stronger, faster and more resource-efficient—and its built-in VPN—makes it an ideal choice for organizations that value security but have a limited budget for another VPN solution.

Large enterprises with intricate security needs will find 1Password an appealing option due to its robust security features and scalable business pricing. The platform’s broad range of third-party integrations, compatibility with desktop applications and support for Intune and GPO deployment contribute to enhanced administrative controls for enterprises.