Salesforce goes Hollywood by partnering with Disney Studios Content

Disney is opting for cutting-edge technology to accelerate production with Salesforce as a StudioLAB Innovation Partner.

They say politics makes strange bedfellows. The same might be said for technology. On Wednesday, Salesforce and Disney Studios Content announced a partnership to help Disney marketers and filmmakers bring fans closer to stories and characters on the Salesforce platform.

Salesforce is the first innovation partner to bring software to Disney Studios' StudioLAB, which brings the latest technology to entertainment experiences and production capabilities.

The two companies said they will explore new ways to improve the content production lifecycle and make it easier to deliver personalized experiences by reimagining how Disney content is brought to fans through theatrical releases and streaming services.

The partnership will utilize Salesforce's Customer 360 platform , which includes sales, service, marketing and commerce modules to initially focus on reimagining production by:

● Developing digital workflows to help manage the production and marketing of Disney Studios content.

● Supporting better executive decision-making by providing a 360 real-time view of the performance of media properties.

● Deploying simple, mobile-first technologies to help studio personnel access updates and trigger workflows quickly from any device, anywhere.

The partnership will marry Salesforce technology and Disney's filmmaking capabilities across Disney's entertainment studios, including Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm.

"Disney has always led the way with visionary storytelling and inventive filmmaking," said Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer of Salesforce, in a statement. "We are thrilled to blaze new trails with the team at StudioLAB and explore new ways to build stronger relationships with their community of fans around the world."

Salesforce's platform will help Disney accelerate and better coordinate the production process, said Jamie Voris, chief technology officer of Disney Studios Content, in a statement. "With Salesforce as our innovation partner, we can equip our marketers and storytellers with world-class technology to better deliver against the incredible slate of content we have planned for streaming and theatrical audiences."

Making the marketing and sales process more unified

In a blog post, Salesforce said it created Customer 360 Data Manager to help marketers keep up with customer demands. The new cross-cloud technology initiative is designed to make Salesforce's B2C marketing, commerce and service products work better together.

When administrators use Customer 360 Data Manager, they register their various instances of Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud. From there, the system maps customer records from Service Cloud Person Accounts, Marketing Cloud subscribers and Commerce Cloud Customer Profiles into one, unified view of the customer, the company said.

Customer 360 Data Manager also offers customer resolution by assigning "a unique ID to each person so it can stitch together those multiple records of that person across different systems."

Salesforce said it aims to continue delivering "Amazon-like experiences" to give organizations the tools to build a single, unified view of their customer.

The company said it also plans to focus on improving Salesforce B2B integrations, especially those with multi-organization deployments, to optimize efficiency and ease of use.

Salesforce's B2B products are designed to allow customers to have their information all in one place for marketing, sales, B2B commerce and service data.

For example, marketing teams can see how their campaigns turn into leads, opportunities, pipelines and sales, according to Salesforce. Sales reps can view support cases before they go into a meeting, and support reps can see open sales opportunities. Additionally, customer account hierarchies and detailed contact information aim to provide more granular visibility.

Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Pardot, B2B Commerce, CPQ, Community Cloud, Health Cloud, Financial Services, and Lightning Platform all use the same data model, called Standard and Custom Objects, the company said. The modules work together and also make the data available in Einstein Analytics and the Salesforce Mobile app.

