TL;DR: Save $42 on a 2TB lifetime cloud storage plan from Scramble Cloud Storage while codes last.

Another month, another set of charges for tools you barely think about but can’t live without. Cloud storage is one of the biggest offenders: $10 a month, every month, just to keep your files backed up and accessible. But what if you could pay once and be done with it for good?

That’s exactly what Scramble Cloud offers with 2TB of storage and zero recurring fees. Simply pay $129.99 one time, then access your private cloud for the rest of your days without ever worrying about fees (reg. $172). Compared to Dropbox, Google Drive, or other platforms, this plan will pay for itself in about 13 months — then, it’s money back in your pocket.

Affordable storage doesn’t mean “cheap“

Scramble is built for privacy-focused professionals. Unlike many mainstream services, Scramble uses true end-to-end encryption, meaning your files are encrypted before they ever leave your device. Even Scramble itself can’t access your data. Whether you’re a freelancer managing sensitive client files or part of a small business handling confidential documents, this kind of zero-knowledge architecture ensures only you control access.

But privacy isn’t the only advantage. Scramble Cloud Storage also supports team sharing and collaboration, with features like encrypted file sharing, permission-based group folders, and a unique “Team Link” that lets you securely collaborate with external partners — no registration required. You can preview Word and Excel documents directly in your browser, stream videos securely, and mount your storage as a network drive using WebDAV.

It’s also completely cross-platform. Whether you’re working from a MacBook, a Windows desktop, or a mobile browser, Scramble keeps your files within reach.

You can save 24% on a 2TB Scramble Cloud Storage lifetime subscription right here while codes last.

