Screen Grabber Pro lets you record and share screenshots and videos easily. Get this outstanding collaboration tool for just $20.

The business world is flat these days, meaning you can connect with anyone all over the world. In the days of remote work, you often have to collaborate across time zones to get things done. While there’s no shortage of digital collaboration tools on the market, one of the most intuitive tools is one of the most useful as well.

You share screenshots all the time, right? Well, Screen Grabber Pro gives you the power to get a lot more out of those screenshots.

Screen Grabber Pro is so much more than a screenshot tool. The desktop recorder lets you capture and save any activity happening on your computer screen, from video gameplay to web videos and more. So, whether you’re trying to create a tutorial, show someone how to do something within your organization, create a webinar or meeting, record a podcast, or practically anything else, Screen Grabber Pro has you covered.

With multiple recording modes, you can capture the entire screen or a selected region, record only audio, capture video from your webcam, or record a specific area around your mouse. You can save files to a wide variety of formats, share your screen directly to social media sites, and annotate your screencasts in real time with texts, highlights and more. Of course, you can also edit screenshots with a ton of different features to communicate your ideas clearly. Screen Grabber Pro even lets you record live streams and webinars and set up schedules for recording your screen.

Additional features like personalized hotkeys, mouse effects and streaming audio recording make Screen Grabber Pro one of the most effective collaboration tools you’ll find.

Collaborating in the digital world should be easy, and with Screen Grabber Pro, it is. Grab this intuitive program for 66% off $60 at just $19.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.