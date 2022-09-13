Over the past few years, we’ve seen the economy take huge swings due to a pandemic, a war in Eastern Europe, and political and social uncertainty. It’s more important than ever that people have strong financial skills and having some accounting basics is a must. Fortunately, there’s a program that makes accounting a whole lot easier. Learning accounting in Excel can help you manage money smarter and The Microsoft Excel for Accounting Expert Bundle can help.

This six-course training bundle is taught by Robert Steele, CPA, CGMA, M.S. Tax, CPI (4.4/5-star instructor rating). Steele has been teaching accounting and business for more than ten years, and this step-by-step course is designed to help you slowly build your accounting skills in Excel.

In the opening training course, you’ll create an accounting system using Excel, starting from a blank worksheet. You’ll create a general journal, general ledger, trial balance, subsidiary ledgers AND financial statements that any business should have. From there, you’ll add beginning balances for your accounts and progress through a month of transactions, practicing with real numbers that are relevant to you.

Then you’ll learn tracking and data management tools to understand how your money changes over time, progress into bank reconciliations, and learn how to adjust entries and create financial statements for all aspects of your business. By the end of the training bundle, you’ll have hands-on experience running accounting for a company in Excel.

Manage your money smarter. Right now, The Microsoft Excel for Accounting Expert Bundle is on sale for just $29.

Prices and availability are subject to change.