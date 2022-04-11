A good web hosting service can help you create a credible, secure website for your business. See what features are provided by StartHost, now offering a lifetime subscription at a 76% discount.

Starting a website today is easier than ever. You don’t need any design or coding skills to use a platform like WordPress or Wix (although it can help). There are many ways for people without technical skills to get their sites up and running. But what you may discover is that your needs aren’t being met and you’re paying way too much for web hosting.

Choosing a web host isn’t always a simple process, and it’s easy to overpay for a service that underdelivers. StartHost Web Hosting is a dependable service for individuals and small businesses who want quality hosting without breaking the bank. A lifetime subscription is on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $299).

StartHost gives you premium and unlimited SSD cloud web hosting with unlimited storage and bandwidth to ensure your website runs quickly and efficiently on a resilient and scalable architecture. Cloud hosting is better at handling huge amounts of traffic, security and reliability than server hosting, and StartHost aims to be as reliable as possible.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, StartHost operates three distinct platforms — Linux, Windows and WordPress — for optimized performance and gives you a Content Delivery Network to make your site faster. You’ll have free SSL certificates to secure your site and enjoy IPv6.

A StartHost Standard Plan includes unlimited storage and bandwidth as well as support for 10 domain names, 100 sub-domains and 100 email addresses. It’s everything you need to scale up your website and make sure it’s ready to take on the traffic you bring in. One user, named Mariyan N, who rated it 5/5 stars, wrote that StartHost has an, “Amazing hosting and amazing support team. I recommend it for anyone that needs reliable customer service and hosting.”

Every website needs dependable hosting. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to StartHost Web Hosting for 76% off $299 at just $69.99.

Prices are subject to change.