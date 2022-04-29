If you want to work with cloud technology, you need to know AWS. This exam training bundle will teach you.

Despite recent inroads from competitors, Amazon Web Services remains king of the cloud. Whether you’re looking for a full-time career change or want to start a side hustle, The 2022 AWS Certification Paths Bundle is a step in the right direction.

This comprehensive bundle is curated and offered by CramWise, a leading educational organization that specializes in providing robust exam prep materials for AWS, Cisco and CompTIA certification exams. CramWise provides comprehensive exam simulations via their exclusive CramWise Exam Environment, allowing students to test their knowledge and gain confidence before sitting the real exam.

If you’re interested in cloud computing, this bundle will get you on track to ace four essential certification exams: AWS Solutions Architect (SAA-C02), AWS SysOps Administrator (SOA-C02), AWS Developer Associate (DVA-C01) and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01). You’ll have unlimited lifetime access and updates to each of the exam paths, so you can take as much time as you need. When you’re ready, you can simulate the real exam with performance-based questions based on the official AWS certification exam objectives.

Prepare yourself for a career in the cloud. Right now, you can get lifetime access to The 2022 AWS Certification Paths Bundle for 85% off at just $29 (normally $199) while supplies last.

Prices and availability are subject to change.