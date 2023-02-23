The Chargeworx 5,000mAh Ultra Slim Power Bank is also travel approved, so you can take it anywhere.

When you need to work on the move, taking along a power bank is pretty essential. However, choosing your backup battery can be tricky — there always seems to be a trade-off between size and capacity.

Not with the Chargeworx 5,000mAh Ultra Slim Power Bank. This lightweight accessory extends your uptime by 30 hours, and it measures just 0.5” thin. It’s normally priced at $44.99, but you can grab it today for only $19.99 in a special deal at TechRepublic Academy.

Chargeworx has made the perfect battery for work. The Ultra Thin Power Bank has enough juice to restore your phone, tablet, earphones, camera and other devices to full battery several times over. You get up to 600 charge cycles in total, and the Power Bank works with any USB-compatible device.

As the name suggests, this power bank is small enough to fit in any bag. It’s also travel approved, so you can safely take it on flights.

The Chargeworx comes pre-charged, meaning you can put it straight into action. When you do, the built-in LED indicator provides updates on the amount of power you have left. It’s really easy to use, and durable enough to handle daily wear and tear. It’s also rated an average of 5/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Order now for only $19.99 to get your hands on the Chargeworx Power Bank at 55% off the standard retail price, with a one-year warranty and micro-USB charging cable included.

Prices and availability are subject to change.