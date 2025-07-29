Across industries, sustainability in IT has evolved from a future ambition to a goal that organizations are actively working toward. In a recent survey of TechnologyAdvice’s audience of IT decision-makers, sponsored by Lenovo, most companies reported setting clear goals to help reduce the environmental impact of their IT operations. But as many are finding, setting those goals is one thing. Meeting them is something else entirely.

In fact, many respondents said their organizations met fewer than half of their IT sustainability goals over the past year. The gap between what teams aim to do and what they’re able to achieve is real. Challenges are tied to a mix of operational hurdles, organizational misalignment, and budget constraints.

🟢 85% of organizations have established IT sustainability goals

🔴 44% say they have met less than half of their IT sustainability goals in the past 12 months

What’s getting in the way, and how can companies move forward?

Most Organizations Are Still in the Early Stages

According to the survey, 85% of respondents say their organization has either fully or partially established IT sustainability goals. Of those, only 56% report having formal goals already in place, while 35% are still in the planning phase.

Across organizations of all sizes, awareness is widespread, but follow-through is uneven: nearly half of the organizations surveyed are falling short on most of their IT sustainability targets.

What’s Getting in the Way?

The survey’s results point to a clear tension. IT teams are motivated to make progress, but they often lack the authority or resources to follow through. The challenge is even greater in organizations where sustainability still isn’t a priority at the leadership level.

🔴 70% say lack of management support — inside and outside of IT — is a barrier to meeting their sustainability goals.

Top Barriers to Meeting IT Sustainability Goals

Barriers % of Respondents Lack of funds to invest in the right products 53% Lack of support from upper IT management 49% Lack of funds to invest in services 39% Lack of support from leadership outside IT 21% Not enough internal resources 12% Lack of vision 12%

The Way Forward: Efficiency That Pays for Itself

For many companies, closing the gap begins with rethinking how sustainability goals connect to everyday operational decisions. Taking this wider view is especially important across the IT lifecycle. In this context, operational efficiency becomes more than a way to cut costs. It becomes a strategic advantage.

Smarter infrastructure, modern asset lifecycle strategies, and services like Device-as-a-Service or IT asset recovery can help organizations turn stalled goals into measurable results. These efforts will not only reduce an organization’s environmental impact, but they will also cut downtime, simplify inventory management, and ease the pressure on internal IT teams.

When asked why they have adopted or plan to adopt Device-as-a-Service, IT leaders cited practical benefits such as extending equipment life, reducing waste, and lowering upfront costs.

The Lifecycle Mindset Is Gaining Ground

It’s not just talk—IT teams are already leaning into lifecycle strategies:

80% of organizations expressed interest in asset recovery services to manage end-of-life hardware

to manage end-of-life hardware More than 25% plan to increase their use of refurbished PCs in the next 1–3 years

That trend reflects a larger shift. Sustainability goals are expanding beyond individual systems or departments. From procurement to disposal, organizations are beginning to view the entire IT lifecycle as a way to reduce environmental impact.

Executive Support Is Key — But Not Uniform

While some leaders are pushing harder for responsible IT, support across roles and departments doesn’t always align.

Executives at the VP level and above are more likely to prioritize long-term business value, brand reputation, and regulatory readiness when making decisions related to sustainability.

Managers and IT directors tend to focus on more immediate challenges, such as budget constraints, limited tools, or the complexity of implementing new systems.

This disconnect can lead to stalled progress, even when goals are clearly defined.

Where Lenovo Comes In

No matter where your organization is in its journey, whether you're just setting goals or scaling proven strategies

Lenovo offers a range of sustainability-focused solutions, including energy-efficient devices, TruScale Device-as-a-Service, certified refurbished equipment, and asset recovery services. What makes Lenovo different is its end-to-end approach to IT lifecycle management, built to support teams across departments, budgets, and technical needs.

Signs of momentum are emerging, particularly in how organizations are using technology to drive sustainability outcomes. Investments in Device-as-a-Service, energy monitoring, asset recovery, and AI-powered infrastructure optimization are on the rise.

Forward-looking companies are beginning to shift the sustainability conversation from compliance to competitiveness. Many are seeing ESG not as a cost center but as an opportunity to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

With services that meet organizations at every stage

Meeting Goals Means Closing Gaps

Sustainability goals alone won’t help reduce emissions or minimize waste. Turning ambition into action takes funding, leadership, and the right tools. The good news is that organizations don’t have to do it alone.

Survey data shows that many IT teams are already putting practical solutions in place. More than 60% have begun implementing AI to support operations. Over half have adopted or are planning to adopt Device-as-a-Service. And nearly half expect to expand their use of refurbished PCs in the next one to three years. These trends signal that progress is happening and that momentum is growing.

With the right IT partner and a focus on operational efficiency, it’s possible to scale IT sustainability efforts in ways that support business goals and create long-term value.

Discover how Lenovo helps organizations turn sustainability goals into real progress through energy-efficient infrastructure, smarter lifecycle services, and support every step of the way.

About the Survey

In May 2025, Lenovo sponsored a survey of TechnologyAdvice’s audience of IT decision-makers on the implementation of sustainability practices within their organizations. IT Sustainability in Practice: Challenges, Goals, and Strategies for 2025 surveyed IT managers and executives across a mix of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise companies. Download the full report here.